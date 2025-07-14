Venus transits the constellation. A golden period begins for many zodiac signs from Raksha Bandhan. Fortune will favor you, and the doors of success will open.

Venus will enter the fourth phase of the Ardra Nakshatra on Saturday evening, August 9, at 6:00 PM. Its lord is Jupiter, and it falls in Pisces. The giver of wealth will remain here until August 12 and then enter the first phase of the Punarvasu Nakshatra. During this time, some zodiac signs will receive many benefits. Let's find out which people will get the support of luck.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan holds special significance in Hinduism. It is a symbol of the unbreakable and sacred relationship between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist and pray for their well-being. Brothers pledge to protect their sisters. This year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 9th. This day will be even more special due to the change in the movement of Venus.

Taurus

This transit of Venus will make Taurus natives financially strong. Desires will be fulfilled. You will succeed in completing the target on time. There are also possibilities of promotion and salary increase. People related to business will profit during this time. Health will also benefit greatly. You can get relief from chronic diseases.

Scorpio

The lives of Scorpios will be filled with happiness. Material comforts will increase. Luxury items can be purchased. You will get a chance to spend quality time with friends and family. Income will also increase.

Aquarius

This time will be auspicious for Aquarians. Desires will be fulfilled. Luck will fully support you. Income will increase, but expenses may also increase. This time will be auspicious for investment. You will get family support in every work. This time will also be favorable for career.

Capricorn

Venus will bring luck to Capricorns. Your relationship with colleagues at work will be better than before. You will be able to complete every task on time, which will prove good for the future. The financial side will also be strong. You will get rid of debt.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.