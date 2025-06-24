Daily tasks can be easy or difficult depending on the time they are started. This article explains the do's and don'ts during Venus Hour, an auspicious time according to astrology.

We do many things throughout the day. Some tasks flow smoothly, while others end without accomplishing anything. Many wonder why this happens. A key reason is the time the task is started. Each hour of the day is ruled by a planet. Among these, Venus Hour is considered the most auspicious and conducive to success.

What is Venus Hour?

In astrology, each 24-hour day is divided into 8 'horas' (hours). Each hora is ruled by a planet. The hora ruled by Venus is called “Venus Hour”. Venus represents pleasure, arts, music, entertainment, money, happiness, marriage, beauty, and love. Therefore, its hora is the best time to undertake tasks related to these areas.

What to do during Venus Hour?

Marriage Negotiations

Marriage negotiations can be conducted during Venus Hour. Even minor obstacles can be overcome, leading to successful discussions. Venus Hour can dispel obstacles and bring a beautiful conclusion to your marriage talks.

Art-Related Beginnings

If you are in the arts, such as music, dance, or painting, starting new musical creations or performances during Venus Hour is beneficial. You will gain happiness and fame. Your growth will be enhanced with the blessings of your guru. Similarly, you will gain fame in the art field. Venus will be pleased and bestow wealth upon you.

Shopping

Don't go shopping out of boredom. Shopping during Venus Hour allows you to choose desired items quickly. Venus Hour is also ideal for buying clothes, jewelry, and household items. Shopping during this time will bring you desired items and greater satisfaction.

Vehicle Purchase

If you want prosperity related to vehicles, go to purchase a new vehicle during Venus Hour. You can choose Venus Hour to buy a new two-wheeler, car, commercial vehicle, lorry, cow, or calf. This will lay the foundation for growth.

Parties and Auspicious Events

If you are going to a party or hosting one, do it during Venus Hour. The event will be joyful and beautiful. Parties and auspicious events will conclude happily without any resentment.

Cooking

Want everyone to be captivated by your cooking? Then cook during Venus Hour. If you plan to prepare food or sweets for a meeting or party, Venus Hour is the best time. Everyone at home will be happy, and the food will be completely consumed.

Sending Gifts

If you need to give someone a gift, try doing it during Venus Hour. The value of your gift will multiply. The recipients will celebrate and enjoy your gifts. Use this hora when sending gifts or sweets to siblings, friends, and relatives. Relationships will be strengthened.

Business Matters

If self-employed individuals remember when Venus Hour occurs, they will surely succeed. If you are in a business like decorative pandals, orchestras, stage decorations, or vehicle arrangements, start during Venus Hour. Your business will definitely grow.

Financial Matters

Since Venus is the lord of money, there is a strong connection between Venus Hour and money. If you have lent money to someone and are unable to collect it, meet that person during Venus Hour. The chances of getting your money back are higher.

Group Activities

Starting group activities like yoga classes, meetings, sweet preparation, and out-of-town trips with friends or family during this hora will yield good results.

What to Avoid?

While Venus Hour is an entirely auspicious time, you should be cautious about one thing – avoid going for medical treatment, especially eye treatment. Otherwise, this hora is suitable for all other tasks.

Do's

Marriage Talks

Shopping, Gifts

Start Art Events

Attend/Host Parties

Buy Vehicles/Cattle

Start Businesses

Attempt Debt Collection

Don'ts

Eye Treatment

Emergency Medical Visits

Every decision in life can only prove successful if made at the right time. Venus Hour is very important in those times. Do you want happiness, success, peace, and growth in your life? Then, next time before starting an important task, check when Venus Hour is and begin accordingly!

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.