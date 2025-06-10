Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2025: Observed on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month, this fast holds immense significance. This year, the date falls on two days, leading to confusion. Learn the correct date, rituals, and auspicious timings.

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2025: According to scriptures, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month. This fast holds special significance as mentioned in the Puranas. It is believed that observing this fast brings happiness and prosperity to the home, increases the husband's lifespan, and blesses couples with children. This year, Jyeshtha Purnima falls on two days, causing confusion about the correct date. Learn the correct date, rituals, auspicious timings, and other details.

When is Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2025?

According to the Panchang, Jyeshtha Purnima begins on June 10th, Tuesday, at 11:35 AM and ends on June 11th, Wednesday, at 1:13 PM. According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, devotees should not be confused; the fast should be observed on June 10th, Tuesday. Auspicious yogas like Siddha, Sadhya, and Ravi also fall on this day, increasing the significance of the fast.

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat 2025 Auspicious Timings

- 9:05 AM to 10:45 AM

- 10:45 AM to 12:26 PM

- 11:59 AM to 12:53 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

- 12:26 PM to 2:06 PM

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

- Wake up early on June 10th, Tuesday, take a bath, and take the Sankalp (pledge) for the fast. Follow the fasting rules throughout the day.

- During an auspicious time, place seven types of grains and idols of Lord Brahma and Goddess Savitri in a basket and go near a Banyan tree to worship them.

- Along with them, also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Yamraj, and Savitri-Satyavan. Offer water while chanting this mantra:

"Avaidhavyam cha saubhagyam dehi tvam mama suvrate. Putraan pautransch saukhyam cha grihanardhyam namostute."

- Offer water to the Banyan tree and chant this mantra:

"Vat sinchami te moolam salilairamritopmaihi. Yatha shakhaprashkhabhirvriddhosi tvam mahitale. Tatha putraishcha pautraishcha sampannam kuru mam sada."

- After the puja, circumambulate the Banyan tree 11 or 21 times. While circumambulating, wrap raw cotton thread around the tree.

- Light a lamp of pure ghee under the Banyan tree. After returning home, seek blessings from elderly women in the family and listen to the story of Savitri-Satyavan.

The Story of Savitri and Satyavan

- There once lived a king named Ashwapati. His daughter, Savitri, married Satyavan, the son of King Dyumatsena. However, due to defeat by enemies, Satyavan lived in the forest with his family, and his lifespan was short.

- Knowing all this, Savitri still married him. When the time of Satyavan's death arrived, Savitri accompanied him. When Yamraj came to take Satyavan's soul, Savitri followed him.

- Yamraj tried to persuade Savitri to return, but she refused. Yamraj granted her many boons and finally had to release Satyavan's soul. This story is an essential part of the Vat Savitri Vrat, and listening to it is believed to bring the full benefits of the fast.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.