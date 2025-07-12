Kitchen ingredients like black pepper and dried chilies are believed to ward off poverty. They are used to prevent Saturn's affliction and eliminate negative energies.

While we may not believe some of the things our elders say, they sometimes surprise us. This is one of them. You can drive away poverty with this ingredient available in the kitchen. Now let's find out what it is and how to use it.

Many of us face problems like money problems, job problems, family disputes, etc. To get rid of such problems, we believe that some simple home remedies can be prepared with some spices available in the kitchen as our ancestors said.

It is said that some small actions, especially with black pepper, help reduce negativity in life. For example, take black pepper, rotate it around your head seven times, and throw four of them in an empty space outside your house.

The fifth seed should be thrown upwards. This is believed to remove evil forces. It is said that those who want peace at home should take eight black peppercorns and burn them in an empty corner. Those who have Saturn affliction should tie seven dry chilies and some fenugreek seeds in a black cloth and keep them in the temple.

Devotees believe that offering black pepper or dried chilies to the Shivalinga provides health benefits. It is said that those who are facing setbacks in their careers will get good results by keeping black pepper under their pillow.

It is said that burning black pepper mixed with camphor is a good remedy to bring peace and happiness in the house. To protect from the evil eye, it is said that it is a good practice to sprinkle dry chilies on the person seven times and then burn them.

It is believed that donating Rs.11 with a chili wrapped in a black cloth to prevent Saturn's affliction reduces the defect. Such remedies are based on traditional beliefs. They are not scientifically proven, so it is best to seek expert advice before following them.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.