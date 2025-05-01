With Saturn's move to Pisces on March 29th, Taurus, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn can expect positive changes.

With Saturn's transit from Aquarius to Pisces on March 29th, positive changes are anticipated in the lives of Taurus, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn individuals. Relief from problems and stress, increased income, and progress in career and employment are expected. If these effects are not observed, it suggests Shani's influence is still strong. Following simple remedies for Shani Dosha can yield positive results.

Saturn's favorable position for Taurus reduces workload, increases income, and relieves stress. Praying to Shani each morning and reciting Shiva Stotra can further enhance progress. This transit can lead to advancements, income growth, and promotions.

Cancer was relieved from Ashtama Shani on March 29th. This sign can expect growth in career, business, and finances. Saturn's entry into a beneficial position brings gradual change and luck. If this hasn't happened, lighting a lamp for Shani Dev and wearing black clothes is recommended. Positive changes will begin to unfold.

As Saturn moves from the fifth to the sixth house for Libra, relief from financial, personal, and health issues is expected. Significant income increase, greater importance at work, job changes, and good news related to childbirth are also likely. If these changes haven't occurred, getting a haircut and wearing black is recommended.

Scorpio is expected to find relief from hardships and losses due to the end of Ardashtama Shani on March 29th. Mental peace, reduced stress, and family happiness are anticipated. Auspicious events, dreams of owning a home, resolution of property disputes, and increased status at work are likely. If these haven't materialized, frequent head baths and offering naivedya to Shani are recommended.

Capricorn individuals are free from Saturn's influence since the 29th. This is expected to bring increased income, positive developments, good news, higher status at work, and increased profits in career and business. If positive results haven't been seen, reciting Shiva Stotra for a few days and lighting a lamp for Shani Dev on Saturdays is highly beneficial.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.