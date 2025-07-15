The conjunction of Saturn and Moon forms Vish Yoga in the horoscope. This yoga will be formed on July 15th, impacting certain individuals.

Vish Yoga: When Saturn and Moon come together in one zodiac sign, Vish Yoga is formed in the horoscope. Currently, Saturn is in Pisces, and on the night of July 15th, the Moon will transit into this sign. Due to the conjunction of Saturn and Moon, some people may face health-related issues, as well as ups and downs in their professional and family lives. These zodiac signs need to be especially cautious until July 17th. Find out which zodiac signs will be affected by Vish Yoga.

Cancer

The Vish Yoga of Saturn and Moon can be unfavorable for you. As Moon is the lord of your sign, Vish Yoga can adversely affect your health. You need to take care of your diet during this time. The illness of your parents or any family member may cause you concern. An unwanted event may occur in the lives of those pursuing higher education. Employed individuals should focus on their work. You will try to improve the business situation, but financial losses may occur. As a remedy, Cancer individuals should perform Jalabhishek on Shivling.

Virgo

The conjunction of Saturn and Moon in the seventh house of Virgo creates Vish Yoga. The seventh house impacts your partnerships, married life, and social reputation. The formation of Vish Yoga can worsen relationships. Small matters can lead to disputes. Instead of arguing with your partner, listen to him/her calmly. Use words wisely on a social level, otherwise, defamation may occur. People working in partnerships need to be cautious. As a remedy, you should help those in need.

Aquarius

Vish Yoga is forming in your house of wealth, so financial problems may arise. During Vish Yoga, you should avoid borrowing money. Do not use your savings under any circumstances. Avoid crossing your limits while talking to your father. Falling into bad company can lead to financial losses. It will be difficult if you trust someone unnecessarily. Be cautious about your health as well. As a remedy, you should recite Shiv Chalisa.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.