According to Samudrika Shastra, certain moles on a woman's body indicate good fortune and luck.

Many systems predict future events. Like astrology, Samudrika Shastra, a part of physiognomy, reveals character, nature, and fortune through body marks and moles. The significance of these marks and moles differs between men and women. Certain marks or moles are believed to indicate a woman is particularly fortunate and lucky. What are they?

Women are considered an embodiment of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The birth of a girl is likened to Lakshmi entering the home, bringing prosperity. Since ancient times, women have held a special status. A girl's fortune and luck are often determined by her appearance, features, moles, and certain marks.

These girls bring luck to their birth families and, after marriage, to their husband's families. According to Samudrika Shastra, girls with certain marks on their bodies are considered especially fortunate. They prioritize their husband's happiness and well-being and care for the peace and joy of their family. What are these marks, and what do they signify?

Mole on the Nose

A mole around a girl's nose signifies a life filled with happiness and material wealth.

Chakra or Conch Mark on the Foot

Some women have lotus, chakra, or conch marks on their feet. These are considered highly auspicious signs, bringing fame and success to the family.

Mole Below the Navel

Samudrika Shastra states that a mole below the navel brings great fortune to the family. This mole symbolizes happiness and prosperity.

Mole on the Forehead

A mole in the center of a woman's forehead signifies good fortune. Her husband will enjoy a lifetime of happiness.

Triangular Mark

A triangular mark on a girl's foot indicates high intelligence and strong perception. These women prioritize their family's happiness and offer support during difficult times, demonstrating resourcefulness. Intelligence and courage accompany their good fortune.

Mole on the Left Cheek

A mole on the left cheek indicates a love for good food and culinary skills. These women delight their families with delicious meals and are considered fortunate.

Moles on the Body

Numerous moles on the left side of a woman's body are considered very lucky. These women bring fortune to their families and excel at keeping their husbands happy throughout their married lives.

Mole Between Eyebrows, Mole on the Head

A mole between the eyebrows signifies good fortune and intelligence. A mole on the head indicates that a woman will be a role model for others and is also considered lucky.

Mole on the Ear

A mole on a woman's ear signifies good luck, intelligence, and quick decision-making. A mole on the left ear is a sign of a happy married life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.