Learn about the plants you should plant in or around your home based on your zodiac sign. Each zodiac sign has specific plants that bring luck. Planting these plants can bring positive energy, health, and good results.

Your home's Vastu and your zodiac sign are related. Similarly, the plants and trees you should have in your home garden, surroundings, or terrace garden can be determined based on your natural zodiac sign. There are lucky plants associated with each zodiac sign. Therefore, don't forget to plant these around your home. Knowing and planting the plant that always brings you luck according to your zodiac sign is very fruitful.

Aries

Your zodiac sign is considered a fire sign. You should plant Phyllanthus emblica (Indian gooseberry) and fig trees. These plants are highly beneficial for Aries individuals. Planting these plants will keep you healthy.

Taurus

Venus rules Taurus. People of this zodiac sign should plant any fruit-bearing tree. Doing so will bring positive energy into your life and can also remove the ill effects of Saturn.

Gemini

Mercury rules Gemini. You should plant bamboo. Doing so will bring you auspicious results. If you want to receive positive energy, plant a bamboo plant in a small pot in your home.

Cancer

Cancer individuals should plant a Peepal tree or a Vitex negundo (five-leaved chaste tree). However, the Peepal tree is not usually planted; it grows naturally. Planting both these trees will bring you auspicious results.

Leo

The Sun is considered the ruler of Leo. The Sun is considered a healing and respected planet. Therefore, natives of this zodiac sign should plant a Banyan tree, Star fruit tree, and a Parijata tree (Night-flowering Jasmine). Planting these will bring happiness to your life.

Virgo

Planting Bael (Aegle marmelos) and Jasmine is considered suitable according to Vastu for Virgo individuals. These plants will give you positive results. Mercury is considered the ruler of Virgo. Lighting a lamp with jasmine oil in a temple every Wednesday will benefit you.

Libra

Venus is considered the ruler of Libra. People of this zodiac sign should plant Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna) and Nagakesar (Mesua ferrea) saplings. Since Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, planting these two trees will strengthen your marital relationship. Rubbing the bark of the Arjuna tree on the body cures skin diseases like itching.

Scorpio

Scorpio individuals, ruled by Mars, should plant a red-flowered plant. A red-flowered tree is considered auspicious for you. It increases the spread of positive energy in your life and gives auspicious results in every endeavor.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is considered the ruler of Sagittarius. To receive the grace of Jupiter, you should plant a Banyan tree and a Jackfruit tree on Sunday. Doing so is considered very auspicious for you, and you will also receive God's grace.

Capricorn

Saturn is considered the ruler of Capricorn, and people of your zodiac sign should plant a Calotropis gigantea (Crown flower) plant. Along with donating black sesame seeds every Saturday, you should offer Crown flowers to Lord Shiva on Mondays.

Aquarius

It is considered good for Aquarius individuals to plant Kadamba (Neolamarckia cadamba) and Mango trees. Saturn is the ruler of your zodiac sign. Therefore, to appease Saturn, along with planting the two trees mentioned above, you should recite the Sundara Kanda every Saturday and plant a Banyan tree.

Pisces

Pisces individuals should plant Liquorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) and Mahua (Madhuca longifolia) trees. These plants keep the health of Pisces individuals stable. Planting these two trees will bring you mental peace. Along with this, there will also be an increase in positive energy.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.