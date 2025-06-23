June 23, 2025 Panchang: Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month will be observed on June 23, 2025. Som Pradosh and Masik Shivratri fasts will be observed on this day. Find out why today's Panchang is special.

Auspicious Timings Today: June 23, 2025, Monday, will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month until 10:10 PM, followed by Chaturdashi Tithi throughout the night. Som Pradosh and Masik Shivratri fasts will be observed on this day. Such a rare coincidence occurs infrequently when both Pradosh Vrat and Shivratri Vrat fall on a Monday. Four auspicious yogas—Sarvarthasiddhi, Susthira, Dhriti, and Vardhman—will be formed on this day. Learn from the Panchang which planet will be in which sign today, along with auspicious and inauspicious timings, and Rahu Kaal…

June 23, 2025, Som Pradosh Auspicious Timings

7:22 PM to 9:23 PM

June 23, 2025, Masik Shivratri Auspicious Timings

12:03 AM to 12:44 AM

Planetary Positions on June 23

On Monday, June 23, the Moon will be in Taurus, Venus in Aries, Mercury in Cancer, Saturn in Pisces, Mars and Ketu in Leo, Rahu in Aquarius, and the Sun and Jupiter in Gemini.

Which Direction to Avoid Traveling on Monday?

According to Disha Shool, one should avoid traveling east on Monday. If travel is unavoidable, one should look at their face in a mirror or eat a flower before leaving home. Rahu Kaal will begin at 7:27 AM and last until 9:07 AM.

Sunrise and Moonrise Timings for June 23, 2025

Vikram Samvat- 2082

Month – Ashadha

Paksha- Krishna

Day- Monday

Season- Summer

Nakshatra- Krittika and Rohini

Karan- Gar and Vanij

Sunrise - 5:46 AM

Sunset - 7:11 PM

Moonrise - Jun 23 3:11 AM

Moonset - Jun 23 5:17 PM

Auspicious Timings for June 23, 2025

9:07 AM to 10:48 AM

12:02 PM to 12:55 PM (Abhijit Muhurta)

2:09 PM to 3:50 PM

5:31 PM to 7:11 PM

Inauspicious Timings for June 23, 2025 (Avoid Auspicious Activities)

Yam Gand - 10:48 AM – 12:29 PM

Kulik - 2:09 PM – 3:50 PM

Durmuhurta - 12:55 PM – 1:49 PM and 3:36 PM – 4:30 PM

Varjyam - 4:27 AM – 5:54 AM and 5:41 AM – 7:07 AM



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.