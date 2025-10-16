Horoscope for Oct 16, 2025: An inauspicious Grahan Yog forms due to Moon and Ketu in Leo. Four other good and bad yogas will also be active. Find out what your day holds and get predictions for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope for 16 October 2025: On Thursday, October 16, people of this sign may face deteriorating love relationships and trouble from children. Taurus individuals will find success and can start new work. Gemini people will have good health and may go on an enjoyable trip. Cancer individuals should take care of their health, and students should focus on their goals. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 16 October 2025

This sign's love relationships may sour today. Officials at work will be upset about something. You must avoid interfering in others' matters, or a dispute may arise. An issue concerning your child could increase your tension.

Taurus Horoscope 16 October 2025

This sign's family life will be pleasant. You may find success in court-related matters. An achievement by your child could bring you honor. The business situation will remain normal. The time is favorable for starting a new venture.

Gemini Horoscope 16 October 2025

Students of this sign may achieve their desired success today. You might go on an enjoyable trip with your family. The job situation will be much better than before. Marriage talks for unmarried individuals may be finalized. Health will be good.

Cancer Horoscope 16 October 2025

The health of elders in this sign's family may suddenly deteriorate. There will be an increase in material comforts at home. Students will have to focus on their work. Stay away from court cases. Negligence in health matters will prove costly.

Leo Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign may get a transfer to a desired location. Be sure to consult experienced people before starting a new business. Today, you might go shopping with your wife and children. Your decisions will be appreciated in the family.

Virgo Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign will enjoy a party with friends today. Health will be much better than before. There are also chances of reaching new heights in love relationships. Students will get the full reward for their hard work. The work of employed people will be praised.

Libra Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign may face some trouble in their love life today. Take special care of the health of elders, especially diabetes and blood pressure patients. Negligence at the workplace can become a major cause of trouble for you.

Scorpio Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign should conduct a thorough investigation before buying land, a house, or a vehicle, otherwise, they could be deceived. Proceed very cautiously in love relationships. The business and job situation will remain normal.

Sagittarius Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign should not let others interfere in family matters, or disputes could escalate. You may also have to face your boss's anger at work. Pay special attention to your health, or you could fall victim to seasonal illnesses.

Capricorn Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign should make financial decisions thoughtfully. You will also receive happiness from your children. New love relationships may also form today. Married life will be happy. You will be pleased to see your child's achievement. Property disputes may be resolved today.

Aquarius Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign may receive some good news today. The unemployed will find employment. The arrival of a guest will bring you happiness. New sources of income may be created with the help of an influential person. The day is auspicious for people associated with politics.

Pisces Horoscope 16 October 2025

People of this sign should think carefully before investing, or there could be a loss. A dispute with your father is possible. You may have to do some unwanted work in your job. The time is not good for working women.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.