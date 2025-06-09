Numbers play a significant role in everyone's life. Through numerology, we can gain insights into a person's life and future. Numerology focuses on the root numbers from 1 to 9, which influence everything from personality to career. It can also reveal insights into one's love life.

Just as we use planets and zodiac signs to understand our future, we can also use Mulaank (birth number) for the same purpose. Today, we'll explore which birth numbers are associated with good fortune after marriage.

Root Number 7

People born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month have a root number of seven. This is Ketu's number, and the special influence of Ketu is seen on them.

What's their nature like?

Due to Ketu's influence, these individuals are thoughtful, introverted, and spiritual. They are quite fortunate, and it's said their luck shines brightly after marriage.

Luck changes after marriage

According to numerology, people with this number don't like to show off in love. They are full of love and deeply care for their partners. After marriage, they experience significant career growth. People with this number should marry those with root numbers two, five, or nine, as these are considered ideal partners.

Fearless and Spiritual

People with this number are fearless and don't shy away from any challenge. Ketu makes them spiritual, leading them to donate generously. They pursue higher education and achieve great success through hard work. They enjoy the company of intelligent people.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.