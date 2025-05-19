Vastu Shastra considers certain plants to enhance positive energy flow. The money plant is one such auspicious plant. However, you can only reap its benefits if you keep certain rules in mind.

If you're not experiencing any benefits despite having a money plant at home, some common mistakes might be the reason. By following these Vastu tips for placing a money plant, you can reap its benefits.

Reap These Benefits

In Vastu Shastra, the money plant is associated with wealth and prosperity. It's believed that if you plant a money plant in your home according to Vastu principles, it increases wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Planting it at home is believed to alleviate financial problems.

Which Direction is Right?

In Vastu Shastra, the southeast direction of the house, also known as the Agni corner, is considered the best place for a money plant. According to Vastu beliefs, this direction attracts wealth and prosperity and wards off poverty. Also, planting a money plant in this direction keeps negative energy away from your home and family. Never place a money plant in the northeast direction of the house, as it may lead to financial problems.

Keep These Things in Mind

Planting a money plant indoors is considered most auspicious. Plant it in a way that its vines don't touch the ground but grow upwards. According to Vastu Shastra, you shouldn't touch or water the money plant at night. Protect the money plant from drying out and regularly remove dry or yellow leaves. By keeping all these rules in mind, you invite wealth and prosperity into your home.

You Can Follow These Steps

For financial gain, you can mix a little milk with water and pour it on the money plant. It's also auspicious to tie a red thread or kalava to the base to receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. This is believed to create opportunities for financial gain.

Keep Them Together

In astrology, certain plants are considered very auspicious, including the money plant and Tulsi (holy basil), which also holds religious significance. There's a popular belief that planting a money plant at home according to Vastu brings financial prosperity. Keeping both these plants together in your home can bring numerous benefits. Both Tulsi and money plant are believed to promote positive energy. Keeping them together is said to increase the flow of positive energy and keep negative energy away from your family, reducing conflicts.

Never Do This

According to Vastu, never plant thorny plants near a money plant or Tulsi. This can diminish the positive effects of these plants and prevent you from experiencing their full benefits.