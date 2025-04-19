The May 2025 festival calendar includes significant Hindu observances like Ganga Saptami, Buddha Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, and Shani Jayanti. This month falls within the Vaishakh and Jyeshtha months of the Hindu calendar.

May 2025 Festival List: May 2025 will be a special month with festivals like Ganga Saptami, Mohini Ekadashi, Narasimha Chaturdasi, Vaishakh Purnima, and Shani Jayanti. This month falls within the Vaishakh and Jyeshtha months of the Hindu calendar. See the complete list of May 2025 festivals below…

Details of festivals of May 2025

May 1, Thursday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat

May 2, Friday - Sant Surdas Jayanti

May 6, Tuesday - Ganga Saptami

May 6, Tuesday - Sita Navami

May 8, Thursday - Mohini Ekadashi Vrat

May 9, Friday - Pradosh Vrat

May 11, Sunday - Narasimha Chaturdasi

May 12, Monday - Vaishakh Purnima, Buddha Jayanti, Kurma Jayanti

May 16, Friday - Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat

May 23, Friday - Achala Ekadashi Vrat

May 24, Saturday - Pradosh Vrat

May 25, Sunday - Shiv Chaturdasi Vrat

May 26, Monday - Vat Savitri Vrat

May 27, Tuesday - Snan-Daan Amavasya

May 29, Thursday - Rambha Teej Vrat

May 30, Friday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat

Jyeshtha Amavasya spans two days

In May 2025, Jyeshtha Amavasya will span two days. May 26, Monday, will be Shraddha Amavasya, and May 27, Tuesday, will be Snan Daan Amavasya. Because Amavasya Tithi is Suryodayavyapini on May 27, Shani Jayanti will also be celebrated on this day. It is believed that Lord Shani was born on this day. Worshiping Lord Shani on this day brings special blessings.

Vat Savitri Vrat also falls in this month

Vat Savitri Vrat holds special significance in Hindu scriptures. This fast is associated with Satyavan and Savitri. Savitri was a devoted wife who brought her husband Satyavan back from the clutches of death. Observing this fast blesses women with a long and happy married life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.