synopsis
May 2025 Festival List: May 2025 will be a special month with festivals like Ganga Saptami, Mohini Ekadashi, Narasimha Chaturdasi, Vaishakh Purnima, and Shani Jayanti. This month falls within the Vaishakh and Jyeshtha months of the Hindu calendar. See the complete list of May 2025 festivals below…
Details of festivals of May 2025
May 1, Thursday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat
May 2, Friday - Sant Surdas Jayanti
May 6, Tuesday - Ganga Saptami
May 6, Tuesday - Sita Navami
May 8, Thursday - Mohini Ekadashi Vrat
May 9, Friday - Pradosh Vrat
May 11, Sunday - Narasimha Chaturdasi
May 12, Monday - Vaishakh Purnima, Buddha Jayanti, Kurma Jayanti
May 16, Friday - Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat
May 23, Friday - Achala Ekadashi Vrat
May 24, Saturday - Pradosh Vrat
May 25, Sunday - Shiv Chaturdasi Vrat
May 26, Monday - Vat Savitri Vrat
May 27, Tuesday - Snan-Daan Amavasya
May 29, Thursday - Rambha Teej Vrat
May 30, Friday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat
Jyeshtha Amavasya spans two days
In May 2025, Jyeshtha Amavasya will span two days. May 26, Monday, will be Shraddha Amavasya, and May 27, Tuesday, will be Snan Daan Amavasya. Because Amavasya Tithi is Suryodayavyapini on May 27, Shani Jayanti will also be celebrated on this day. It is believed that Lord Shani was born on this day. Worshiping Lord Shani on this day brings special blessings.
Vat Savitri Vrat also falls in this month
Vat Savitri Vrat holds special significance in Hindu scriptures. This fast is associated with Satyavan and Savitri. Savitri was a devoted wife who brought her husband Satyavan back from the clutches of death. Observing this fast blesses women with a long and happy married life.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.