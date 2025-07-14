Mars enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on July 23rd. This transit may bring sudden wealth and progress to certain zodiac signs.

According to Vedic astrology, planets change their constellations and zodiac signs from time to time, which affects human life, the country, and the world. On July 23, Mars will enter Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. The lord of this constellation is the Sun and the god of fortune. Then the fortunes of some zodiac signs may shine. These zodiac signs have the yoga of sudden wealth and progress.

Scorpio

Mars's constellation change may prove beneficial for Scorpio natives. Because Mars is transiting in the tenth house from your zodiac sign. Therefore, during this time you can get progress in work and business. Also, people related to property, real estate, or the technical field will get special benefits. Industrialists will get opportunities to earn money and expand their business. Respect and honor will increase in social life.

Libra

The change of Mars can prove beneficial for the people of Libra zodiac sign. Because Mars is transiting through your zodiac in the house of income. Therefore, during this time your income can increase significantly. Also, during this time, employees may get promotions or new job opportunities, while businessmen will get profitable deals and business expansion opportunities. This will strengthen the financial situation. During this time you can profit from investments.

Leo

The change of Mars can prove positive for Leo natives. Because Mars is transiting in your zodiac sign in your marriage house. Therefore, during this time your confidence will increase. Also, courage will increase. New agreements and projects can be found in the workplace during this time. People in leadership roles can achieve special success.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.