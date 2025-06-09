Ketu is already in Leo, and now Mars is also transiting in this sign. This has created a dangerous inauspicious combination. The nature of the Sun's sign, Leo, is also fierce. In a fierce sign, the combination of Mars and Ketu has created the dangerous Kuja Ketu Yoga.

This inauspicious yoga will last for the next 51 days and can cause problems for people of 5 zodiac signs. People of these 5 zodiac signs need to be careful until July 28, 2025, as the time until then will be difficult for them.

The transit of Mars can bring ups and downs in the lives of Aries. They may face obstacles in their careers. Loneliness can haunt them. Enemies can cause problems. During this time, the mind will be fickle. Misunderstandings may arise.

For Taurus, the transit of Mars can cause financial problems. You may have to face problems due to not getting the desired results. Lack of cooperation from colleagues can cause problems in the workplace. Be careful that disputes related to land and property do not escalate.

A dangerous conjunction of Mars and Ketu has occurred in Leo, and people of this zodiac sign may experience more trouble. During this time, there will be aggression in nature. Injuries may occur. Pay special attention to health-related matters, negligence can cause serious problems.

Due to the transit of Mars in Leo, Virgos may have to undertake unexpected journeys. Desired results may not be obtained. Problems can also arise in the career. During this time, hard work will be more and results will be less. Disputes with family may arise. If you don't act wisely, the relationship can also deteriorate. Take special care of your health.

For Pisces, anger and aggression may increase in nature. Be especially careful when interacting with people. During this time, harsh words can cause harm. Control your expenses. There may also be a situation of taking a loan. So, be careful. Health-related problems may increase.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.