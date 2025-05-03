Jupiter transits from the third position of Mrigashira constellation to the fourth in late May, bringing good news for certain zodiac signs.

May, the fifth month of the English calendar, is astrologically significant. This 31-day period witnesses transits of the Sun, Mercury, Rahu, and Ketu. Additionally, Jupiter's movement will also change. According to Vedic calculations, in late May, Jupiter will move from the third position of Mrigashira constellation to the fourth. This transit will occur on May 30, 2025, at 5:26 AM.

In astrology, Jupiter's transit directly impacts education, religious interest, relationships with children, marriage, and luck. Let's explore which 3 zodiac signs are likely to receive good news due to Jupiter's grace in late May.

Leo

Leo is considered one of Jupiter's favorite signs. Therefore, the auspicious effects of Jupiter's transit generally fall on Leos. The good news is that people of this sign are likely to benefit from Jupiter's transit in late May. Young people will achieve higher positions in their careers and find mental peace. If any business ventures have been stalled for a long time, they will soon be completed. You are expected to profit significantly from this deal.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is considered the ruling planet of Sagittarius. Therefore, people of this sign have Jupiter's special blessings. This time, Jupiter's transit will have a very positive impact on their lives. Some will find their true love, while others will enjoy trips abroad with their partners. Those thinking of buying a new house will receive good news in late May. You might even have a housewarming ceremony this month. Health will also be good during this period.

Pisces

Currently, Pisces is experiencing the inauspicious effects of Saturn's transit. However, Jupiter's transit will lessen this impact. Pisceans will receive Jupiter's special blessings in late May, increasing happiness at home. Those planning to buy a car will see their dreams come true soon. Businesspeople might have property gains. If parents are searching for a suitable spouse, they might receive good news this month.