Jupiter enters Gemini in May and speeds up threefold, significantly impacting five zodiac signs.

Jupiter, the guru of the gods, associated with happiness, prosperity, marriage, spirituality, knowledge, children, education, and wisdom, changes its zodiac sign every year, impacting everyone. On May 14, Jupiter will transit into Gemini and become 'Atichari,' meaning it will move faster than usual due to its proximity to the Sun.

According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter enters Gemini on May 14 at 11:20 PM. It then moves to Cancer on October 18 and re-enters Gemini on December 5.

Jupiter's fast transit impacts the world, including India. Its excessive speed can bring unrest. While considered auspicious, an overactive Jupiter can create confusion. We might face challenges ranging from pandemics to economic downturns, and the global economy could see a significant decline.

For Aries, Jupiter, ruling the ninth and eleventh houses, enters the third house, increasing their spiritual inclination and improving their finances. Luck favors them, potentially leading to spiritual journeys and fulfilling dreams of settling abroad.

Gemini benefits from Jupiter's transit. Ruling the eighth and eleventh houses, Jupiter enters their second house, bringing happiness, prosperity, and wealth. Relationships with siblings improve, and joy fills their lives. However, health might be affected, requiring caution.

For Leo, Jupiter, ruling the fifth and eighth houses, enters the eleventh house of gains. This fulfills many desires, bringing sudden financial gains, especially for the employed. Long-term projects succeed, new income sources open, and business profits increase. Stock market investments yield good returns, and savings improve.

For Libra, Jupiter, ruling the third and sixth houses, enters the ninth house of luck. They receive fortune's favor, achieving success through their abilities and hard work. Travel brings gains, dreams of living abroad materialize, new ventures prove beneficial, and new income streams open. Family time is enjoyable, and love life flourishes.

For Aquarius, Jupiter's transit proves beneficial in many areas. Entering the fifth house, Jupiter, ruling the second and eleventh houses, brings happiness and career advancements. Hard work is appreciated, business prospers, especially in the stock market, savings increase, and financial conditions improve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.