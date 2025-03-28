Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 28, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Read Full Article

Aries:

Ganesha says planet pasture will be favourable. Natives will be busy in various activities. Taking the right decision at the right time will give you success. Finding a solution to any problem related to students' careers will increase enthusiasm. You will also contribute well in religious activities. There will be some difficulty in making decisions regarding work. The mind will be disappointed due to not being successful in doing any desired work according to the mind. Don't lose heart and keep trying. The opposite party may create some trouble for you. Don't trust strangers easily.

Taurus:

There will be meeting with few special people. You will get new information and through communication you will be able to do your work. Be dedicated to your tasks without paying attention to wrong activities. A little carelessness can divert you from your goal. Unnecessary expenses can lead to complications. Maintain your budget for now. You may also get involved in a legal dispute. Do not violate traffic rules. Time is on your side for business related activities.

Gemini:

The current planetary position at this time will provide you with amazing strength. The boundary of contact will expand which will be beneficial in future. Students can get success in competitive tasks. Spend some time in religious and spiritual activities. It will give you mental peace. There may be a problem with property or vehicle. Your plans also require more attention to get started. Don't waste your time on the phone or hanging out with friends. In today's business, it is necessary to have the knowledge of new technology, so try to make some changes in your business process.

Cancer:

This month you will experience some positive change in your life style. There will be risk taking activity within you. Keep striving towards a particular task. You may get decent success. Don't rush and keep discussing with an experienced person. You may suffer losses due to not doing things according to your plan. Costs can be high. Also, the means of income can also be found, so there is no need to worry too much. Focus on expanding business parties and marketing related tasks this month. Now is not the right time to start any new work. Married life can be happy. Pain in knees and joints may be a problem.

Leo:

Ganesha says shopping for things related to family comforts can be done. You will feel stress free by getting a solution to any problem related to students' studies and career. You will also have the courage to take a big decision. Revealing your plan to a trusted person will get proper advice. Your way of speaking can make someone close to you clear. Economic contraction will begin. Due to which the necessary expenses may also have to be cut. It will be in your nature to get upset over small things. There will be some challenge at the beginning of the month.

Virgo:

Students will be able to focus on their studies again as any obstacle related to education is removed. A sudden meeting with someone will make the mind happy. Any dispute regarding property will be settled peacefully. Time is favourable to invest in a policy or a property etc. There is a possibility of dispute due to doubt and conflict between relationships. Don't make any decision about anyone in haste. The mind will be frustrated by wasting time in wrong activities. Take care not to lose enthusiasm within you at this time. There will be some beneficial positions in business.

Libra:

Along with popularity, the scope of public relations will also increase. The tasks that have been stuck or left unfinished for some time will be completed. At this point just keep focusing on your goal. There may be an opportunity to join an organization. It is necessary to maintain regular routine. Before making any plans, think them through seriously. Otherwise some errors may occur. Do your due diligence before trusting anyone with financial transactions. It is a favourable time to complete the tasks related to marketing.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says this month you will be busy in many types of activities and social boundaries will also increase. Meeting with eminent people will be beneficial. Purchase of valuables is also possible. It can be a good opportunity for those who are trying to go abroad. There may be some difficulties in the beginning of the month. Stay away from people of negative activity, their wrong advice can divert you from your goal. Do not ignore the advice and guidance of the elders of the household.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. Maintain your confidence and fortitude. You will have the ability to complete the most difficult tasks with your determination. If you are planning to make any capital investment, do it immediately. Believe in yourself. You can harm yourself by getting into other people's talk. At the beginning of the month it is necessary to be cautious about every movement. Do not try to avoid any work due to laziness.

Capricorn:

After the middle period of the month the conditions will be very favourable in your favour. So, adjust your daily routine as soon as the month of May begins. Your work will be done properly. People who were against you for some time will now come to your side. Avoid the situation of overspending or borrowing for the sake of appearances. Also, if you have made a promise to someone, it is also your responsibility to fulfil it.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says you will find your way through your positive and balanced thinking even if there are some difficulties. The misunderstanding that has been going on for some time in the family will be resolved with your intervention. At this time, there is a possibility of dispute with brothers on any matter related to inherited property. You will save the situation by your proper behaviour. Avoid any new investment at this time. Due to personal problems and uneasiness, you will not be able to spend much time on the business location.

Pisces:

Going to a religious place will give you peace of mind and you will feel fresh again to worship. You will have a special contribution in activities related to social or society and recognition will also increase. At this time you will be busy with many activities. Your attention may be attracted towards immoral activities. So be careful. Unnecessary rising expenses will bother you. It is necessary to maintain order. Things done due to haste and over-enthusiasm can go awry.

