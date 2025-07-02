According to astrology, Venus transits from one zodiac sign to another every month. While Jupiter changes only one zodiac sign in a year, Jupiter is currently in Gemini. On July 26, Venus will enter Gemini.

When Venus transits in Gemini in July, after 12 months, Jupiter and Venus will conjunct in Gemini, creating Gajalakshmi Rajayoga. Gajalakshmi Rajayoga will start in July and last till August 21. Which zodiac sign people will prove to be lucky during this time?

Gemini

According to astrology, as Gajalakshmi Rajayoga is forming in this sign after 12 months, so luck will increase in the lives of people of this zodiac sign. Long pending works will be completed and luck will be with them. Strong yoga for increase in income. You can profit from tenders in business or government projects. You will spend quality time with family. Respect will increase. The desire to have children can be fulfilled. Marriage proposals may come for unmarried people.

Virgo

Gajalakshmi Rajayoga will prove to be a boon. Signs of immense success are visible in career and business. Working people can get promotion or new job opportunities. Unemployed people can get job opportunities. New sources of income will open. Financial condition will be strong. The mind will be happy and health will be excellent.

Libra

Gajalakshmi Rajayoga will prove beneficial. Confidence will increase. Decision making ability will be strengthened. Good time for students. The balance between spirituality and material happiness will increase. Good news related to children can be received. Chances of promotion or salary increase in job.

Aquarius

This time will be very auspicious from the financial and career point of view. Promotion or salary increase in job is possible. Luck will be on your side. Auspicious time for students. Love relationships will improve. Stuck money can be returned. Auspicious time for investment. There will be profit in long pending works.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.