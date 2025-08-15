Today's horoscope suggests Aries needs to learn the art of turning bitterness into sweetness and will receive support from their spouse. Taurus will experience contentment and peace, finding success in political endeavors.

Aries:

The ruler of your sign, Mercury, is with a malefic planet. You need to learn the art of turning bitterness into sweetness. You will receive support and companionship from your spouse. Due to affliction in the fifth house, you may receive disappointing news regarding children. Some stalled work may happen in the evening. The night will be spent enjoying the company of loved ones.

Taurus:

Today is a day of contentment and peace. Efforts made in the political field will be successful. You may receive benefits from alliances with the government and those in power. New agreements will increase your position and prestige. In the evening, meeting some unpleasant person will lead to unnecessary trouble. There will be some relief from children.

Gemini:

Due to the worry of the ruler of your sign, there will be a fear of losing or having a valuable item stolen. There will be joy in the mind upon receiving news of children's timely success in studies or a competition. Some stalled work will be completed in the evening. At night, you will have the good fortune to be encouraged in auspicious work.

Cancer:

The Moon in the fourth house indicates auspicious wealth. There will be progress in livelihood and an increase in prestige. Child-rearing responsibilities can be fulfilled. Travel and the state of the country will be pleasant and beneficial. From evening to night, you will receive visits and good news from loved ones.

Leo:

The ruler of your zodiac sign, the Sun, has come between four planets. New sources of income will be created. Politeness in speech will bring you respect. You will achieve special success in education and competition. Due to the sun, there is a possibility of excessive running around and eye ailments. Enemies will be destroyed only if they fight amongst themselves.

Virgo:

Today you will find success in family and financial matters. New endeavors in livelihood will be fruitful. The respect and cooperation of subordinate employees will also be substantial. Do not get involved in any arguments in the evening. There will be a possibility of welcoming dear guests at night. Take special care of your parents.

Libra:

The ruler of your sign is increasing good fortune. Unimaginable success will be achieved in ongoing efforts in job and business. Satisfactory good news will also come from children. In the afternoon, victory in a legal dispute or lawsuit may be a cause for joy. Good expenses and reputation will increase.

Scorpio:

Today there will be a pleasant environment around you. The happiness of all family members will increase. The problem of a major transaction that has been going on for several days may be resolved. You will enjoy having a sufficient amount of money in hand. Opponents will be defeated. Near and far travel will be firmly postponed. Love relationships will move towards intimacy.

Sagittarius:

Saturn's retrograde and the twelfth lunar yoga will continue for seven more days from your sign. As a result, some internal ailments like air-urine-blood are taking root. Spend today's time getting all these checked and consulting a good doctor about it. Even in illness, your walking has become a lot.

Capricorn:

Today even your opponents will praise you. The government will also get the benefit of closeness and alliance with the ruling party. Substantial money may be received from the in-laws' side. From evening to night, there will be opportunities to participate in social and cultural events.

Aquarius:

Today your health and happiness may be disrupted. The ruler of your zodiac sign, Saturn, is currently in retrograde motion. Therefore, baseless disputes, unreasonable enmity in work done by one's own intellect, cause loss and disappointment. You may have to go on a sudden journey after hearing some unfavorable news. So be careful and avoid quarrels and disputes.

Pisces:

Today will be spent worrying about children and their work. The stalemate that has been going on in married life for a long time will end. Do not behave in any way with relatives today, there is a fear of relationships deteriorating. Travel to religious areas and expenditure on charitable works may occur. Be careful while traveling. Valuable items may be stolen due to Jupiter's twelfth conjunction.

