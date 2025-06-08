Astrology refers to 12 zodiac signs and 9 planets. Each zodiac sign's ruling planet and its nature are different. Astrology says that each zodiac sign has its own auspicious colors. By wearing clothes of auspicious colours according to our zodiac sign, we can strengthen the position of the planets and help in solving problems in life. According to astrology, there is a close relationship between clothing and success. Wearing clothes of colours related to the zodiac sign increases the chances of achieving success at work.

To maintain auspicious times in life, wear clothes according to your zodiac sign. By following it, you will also have a positive feeling. Your success graph will also gradually start increasing. According to this type of astrology, there are a total of seven coloured outfits for seven times and one outfit of your zodiac sign's color. So let's know the appropriate colour for each zodiac sign.

Colours according to zodiac sign:

Red is considered auspicious for Aries, while Taurus should wear safe colours. Gemini should wear green and Cancer should wear white and blue. Golden yellow is auspicious for Leo and green, orange, and brown are auspicious for Virgo. Pink is auspicious for Libra, red, orange, saffron, and yellow for Scorpio, and purple for Sagittarius. Blue and black are auspicious for Capricorn, while blue and purple are auspicious for Aquarius, and yellow is auspicious for Pisces.

Specific colour for each day

Monday is related to the Moon, so wear white clothes on this day. Wearing red clothes on Tuesday strengthens the mental state, and since this day is associated with Hanuman and Mars, Hanuman's grace remains. Wednesday is related to Mercury, so insist on wearing green clothes, and Thursday is related to Jupiter. Maintain a balance of red and white on Friday. Wear black or dark colours on Saturday. Sunday is the planet of the Sun, so red clothes can be worn on that day as well.

It is believed that wearing clothes according to the weekly zodiac and days brings happiness, peace, and prosperity in life. The knowledge of these colours not only affects the external appearance but also balances the inner strength.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.