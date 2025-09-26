Today's Horoscope September 26, 2025: On Friday, September 26, 2025, 5 auspicious and inauspicious yogas named Vishkumbh, Preeti, Matang, Rakshas, and Sarvarthasiddhi will be present throughout the day.

Horoscope for September 26, 2025: On Friday, September 26, Aries people's income may increase, and the day is also auspicious for investment. Taurus people should not do risky work, and their health may also deteriorate. Gemini people should not make big business deals; they may have to borrow money from someone. Cancer people will get opportunities to advance in their careers and will also get happiness from their children. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead…

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope September 26, 2025

The love life of people of this sign will be very wonderful. New sources of income can be created. The situation in business and jobs will improve. You may also get benefits from government schemes. The day is auspicious for investment. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your family.

Taurus Horoscope September 26, 2025

The financial and social situation of people of this sign will improve. Stuck money may be returned. You will hear some good news related to your children. Drive vehicles carefully and avoid doing risky work. Fluctuations in health are possible.

Gemini Horoscope September 26, 2025

People of this sign should not make any big business deals today, otherwise, there may be losses later. Family circumstances can be a bit troubling. You may have to borrow money from someone against your will. Responsibilities at work may increase, leading to a stressful situation.

Cancer Horoscope September 26, 2025

People of this sign will get opportunities to advance in their careers. Success can be found in love relationships. There can be success and profit in business. The day is normal for employed people. Plans can be made to complete unfinished work. You may get happiness from your children.

Leo Horoscope September 26, 2025

Happiness will remain in the love life of people of this sign. Responsible tasks can be handled well. Business results can be in your favor. People associated with the stock market may see profits. There could be a major dispute with someone because of your child.

Virgo Horoscope September 26, 2025

People of this sign will be troubled by old diseases. An old dispute may also be resolved today. You will have to face ups and downs in your married life. Do not do risky work. Enemies may become active. Do not make any decision based on someone else's words, or you will regret it.

Libra Horoscope September 26, 2025

Unemployed people of this sign may get the desired employment. You may suddenly go on a beneficial journey. Legal matters can be in your favor. A big deal can be made in business. The advice of experienced people will be useful to you. Health will be fine.

Scorpio Horoscope September 26, 2025

People of this sign should control their anger, otherwise, your mood can be spoiled over small things. You will have to avoid trusting anyone in money matters. Unnecessary expenses and troubles may increase. There could be a major dispute in the family over some issue.

Sagittarius Horoscope September 26, 2025

The health of people of this sign will improve. Some new job opportunities may be available. The budget may be disturbed due to high expenses. A dispute over property can reach the court. Students will not get the desired success even after hard work.

Capricorn Horoscope September 26, 2025

You may have to do others' work in the office, which will make you feel tired. You might make a wrong decision by listening to others. Financial crunch will persist. There may be an argument with officials over some matter. Seasonal diseases may occur.

Aquarius Horoscope September 26, 2025

The day is normal for business and jobs. Before making a big decision, be sure to take the advice of an experienced person. You will be happy with your child's desired success. Employed people may get a transfer to a desired place. There are also chances of profit in the stock market today.

Pisces Horoscope September 26, 2025 (Daily Pisces Horoscope

The day is auspicious for students of this sign. Stuck work will be completed with the help of friends. The benefit of a previous investment can be received today. Officials will be very happy with your work. Husband and wife can go somewhere for a trip. An increase in income will remove the financial crunch.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.