Today's Horoscope 29 September 2025: 5 auspicious and inauspicious yogas will affect all zodiac signs. Find out how your day will be and get detailed predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and others.

Horoscope for 29 September 2025: On Monday, September 29, Aries individuals should not make emotional decisions and be cautious with financial transactions. Taurus individuals can start new work and will receive good news from their children. Gemini individuals will find success in business but should take special care of their health. Cancer individuals may get a major promotion at work, and an auspicious event is possible in the family. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead.

Aries Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Aries Horoscope)

People of this sign should not make any decisions emotionally. Be cautious in financial transactions. A close relative might deceive you. The day is good for salaried people. Given targets can be completed on time. The fruits of past hard work may be received today.

Taurus Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Taurus Horoscope)

People of this sign can start a new business in partnership. They will make new plans in business matters. They will get the full benefit of their hard work. Promotion prospects are also forming in the job. Everyone at the office will praise their work. Good news will come from children.

Gemini Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Gemini Horoscope)

People of this sign will live up to their family's expectations and will be successful in completing given tasks on time. Business people may find success. Old disputes are likely to be resolved. These people need to take special care of their health.

Cancer Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Cancer Horoscope)

People of this sign may get a new position with new responsibilities in their job and business. An auspicious event like a wedding, engagement, or housewarming may occur in the family. People associated with the glamour industry are also very likely to achieve great success today.

Leo Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Leo Horoscope)

If you make good use of time, all tasks can be completed. Do not start any new work without thinking. You will experience trouble in your love life. The day is not good for students. There might be a disagreement with a close person. You will be worried about your child's health.

Virgo Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Virgo Horoscope)

The income of people of this sign will increase. You will be happy with your child's success. The day is good in terms of health. People associated with the writing field will get respect in society. Blood pressure patients should be careful. Avoid interfering in others' matters.

Libra Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Libra Horoscope)

Your performance at work will be good, making a promotion possible in the near future. Business-related travel will prove beneficial. The day is good for love life. Invest only after taking advice from an experienced person. People may be impressed by your behavior.

Scorpio Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Scorpio Horoscope)

The love life of people of this sign may deteriorate. Disputes between husband and wife are possible. Their image could also be tarnished by something. Do not get angry over small things. Being too stubborn can create problems for them. Your words might hurt someone's feelings.

Sagittarius Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Sagittarius Horoscope)

The stalled work of people of this sign can be completed with the help of others. You will get a chance to spend time with family. The time is good for investment. Students will get less success than their efforts deserve. Take care of your health, a minor illness can become serious.

Capricorn Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Capricorn Horoscope)

People of this sign may have to compromise in matters of love relationships today. They might get entangled in court cases. They will try to impose their views on someone. A dispute with siblings over property will arise. You will receive sorrow from your children.

Aquarius Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Aquarius Horoscope)

People of this sign may receive their stuck money. Some positive changes may come in life. There could be new planning in the workplace. A salary increase or promotion is possible. There may be gains in property-related matters. Health will improve.

Pisces Horoscope 29 September 2025 (Daily Pisces Horoscope)

People of this sign can start a new startup. They will get financial support from their parents. A chronic illness may be cured. The job situation may also improve. Try to spend thoughtfully, otherwise the budget could be disrupted.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.