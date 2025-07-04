Daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces – health, finance, love, and career predictions in Kannada.

Aries:

Caring for and respecting elders in the house will increase your luck. Past negative things can spoil your present. There will be a cooperative relationship between husband and wife. Problems like leg pain and swelling will occur.

Taurus:

Some serious and beneficial discussions about property may take place with close relatives. Sometimes your anger and interference can cause trouble for family members. Maintain positivity in your nature. Consult an experienced person before making any important decisions in the field of work. Health will be good.

Gemini:

If you are planning to buy a vehicle, today is the right time for it. Treat children like friends; do not exert too much control over them, which can make them stubborn. Mutual support between husband and wife will keep the atmosphere good. People with blood pressure problems should be careful.

Cancer:

The scope of public relations will also increase. There will be a special place in society and among close relatives. The elders of the house will be happy with your service attitude. But be careful when dealing with strangers. Don't let laziness dominate you at this time. Business activities will be a bit slow.

Leo:

Students will be relieved to get the right results related to their studies. Due to the problem of separation in the marital life of a family member, there will be an atmosphere of tension. There will be a disciplined atmosphere at home. There will be problems like fever and cough.

Virgo:

If government matters related to a court case are going on, there will be positive hope. The mind will be disappointed by an unpleasant incident related to a close person. The cooperation of husband and wife will keep the atmosphere orderly. Mild seasonal illnesses can be troublesome.

Libra:

Avoid any kind of travel, as there is a slight chance of harm. You can argue with anyone for no reason. It is important to control your anger and resentment. Hereditary business-related tasks will show positive results today. Health will be excellent.

Scorpio:

Coming into contact with some special people will surprisingly change your thinking style. Do not reveal your plans to friends and relatives at this time. Hard work is required in business at this time. Married life will be happy. Health will be excellent.

Sagittarius:

Along with entertainment, you need to pay attention to your personal tasks. Be mindful of your budget when helping someone in need. Make a very important decision yourself in any business-related work. The family atmosphere will be normal.

Capricorn:

Pay more attention to matters related to financial investment. Some important work may be stopped. Be careful when doing any business or dealing with anyone in the field of work.

Aquarius:

Your positive behavior will be especially auspicious for you. Believing in karma while waiting for fate will be auspicious for you. Your time will also be spent in political and social activities. Don't let outsiders interfere at home. Sometimes your overly disciplined behavior can cause trouble for family members.

Pisces:

New avenues of profit may be found. Overconfidence sometimes troubles you. Your dominance in the field of work will be maintained. Bad eating habits can cause stomach pain.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.