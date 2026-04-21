Daily horoscope for April 21 suggests a favourable day for new projects, business deals, and planning a house. Planetary alignment supports discussions, creativity, architecture, and personal growth.

April 21 brings a wave of positive cosmic energy, making it an ideal day to begin new ventures, finalise important business deals, and plan significant life decisions like building a new home. The planetary alignment favours clear communication, creative pursuits such as dance, and activities linked to design and architecture, offering a promising outlook for all zodiac signs.

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Aries

Your political reputation is set to improve. However, overworking yourself today might make you a bit short-tempered. Your neighbours might ask you for help. Be careful, as friends could cause some disruption in your work. A family trip might be on the cards. There's a chance of some major expenses today. You might get back some money that was owed to you. You can trust others today. There are signs of some financial scarcity, but your honour and prestige could increase.

Your lucky colour is red. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky number is 93. Your lucky stone is Red Coral.

Taurus

You won't see success in business without putting in the effort. You might take the initiative to do some social work. You could gain fame and prestige in sports. There's a possibility of conflict with your spouse. It's best not to expand your share in a partnership business. You might have to spend money on your children. Today, you could be cheated by someone you trust in business. Work according to your body's capacity. Even with some trouble at home, the situation will remain under control. A new job opportunity might come your way. Be careful about increasing tooth pain.

Your lucky direction is Southeast. Your lucky colour is white. Your lucky stone is White Coral. Your lucky number is 82.

Gemini

Getting into too many arguments today could land you in trouble. You won't achieve success unless you use your intelligence wisely. You will face a lot of jealousy at your workplace today. This is a very suitable time for scientific studies. It's a good time for women seeking jobs. Business profits might increase in the morning. Be very careful with your words when talking to relatives all day. You could face problems if you're not self-disciplined. It's a good time for people associated with theatre. You might have to help someone younger than you.

Your lucky direction is Northeast. Your lucky colour is green. Your lucky stone is Emerald. Your lucky number is 92.

Cancer

There's a risk of danger, so travel carefully. Business pressure might increase today for some reason. You'll have to work very hard today. A third person could cause a fight between husband and wife. Your neighbour will have a strong influence on you. Pressure in your love life might increase. An argument could start at home because of one of your mistakes. You might have to travel far for business today. Discussions about multiple jobs could take place. Any small family problems will be resolved. There's a chance of a dispute with a colleague.

Your lucky colour is white. Your lucky number is 61. Your lucky stone is Moonstone. Your lucky direction is Northwest.

Leo

Your relationship with elders could improve. You might suffer from eye problems. Good news or a new opportunity might come for those with higher education. You might have a tough time dealing with an employee. Your married life will be happy, but there will be some underlying tension. You might suffer from thyroid issues. Those in politics need to be a bit careful, as you could get into a dispute. Business will be a source of anxiety all day. Fights may break out at home due to high expenses. There are signs of indulgence and luxury.

Your lucky number is 74. Your lucky stone is Ruby. Your lucky direction is East. Your lucky colour is orange.

Virgo

There's a chance of being humiliated while travelling. A pending task might get completed thanks to a high-ranking person. You'll be troubled by your children's demands. Arguments at home may increase due to extra expenses. Your health could take a serious hit. A close relative's pride might increase because of a good deed you do. You will be unable to face your enemies. You might get into a new romantic relationship. There's a chance of getting a bad reputation in your relationships today.

Your lucky colour is green. Your lucky number is 63. Your lucky direction is West. Your lucky stone is Emerald.

Libra

Keep some distance from friends, as there's a chance of a fight. Your expenses will increase due to medical reasons. The time is a bit bad for government employees. You might be busy with your mother's health. Family peace will be maintained today. A tangled-up love affair might get resolved. There could be discussions about a religious ceremony at home. Be careful of insects and pests. Your physical anxiety might increase for some reason.

Your lucky direction is West. Your lucky stone is Zircon. Your lucky number is 93. Your lucky colour is white.

Scorpio

You might become well-established in society for some reason. It's better to avoid air travel. A friend might help you solve a personal problem. A lack of interest in work today could lead to a downturn in business. You will be far ahead in philosophical discussions today. Some good news is waiting for you. Neglecting your responsibilities could lead to unrest in the family. It's better not to try new ways of earning.

Your lucky stone is Coral. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky number is 96. Your lucky colour is dark red.

Sagittarius

There's a risk of bleeding. Competition in business will increase. The pain of being away from a loved one might grow. You will have to work very hard for your job. Your educational expenses might increase. The day is very good for drivers. You might have to put in a lot of extra effort in business today. There could be some complications in your love life. A sudden obstacle might come in your travel plans. You might receive a valuable item. Your responsibilities at work are likely to increase.

Your lucky colour is yellow. Your lucky direction is East. Your lucky number is 54. Your lucky stone is Topaz.

Capricorn

A good opportunity might slip through your fingers due to a mistake in judgment. Your mental stress might increase because of some negative thoughts. You might be ridiculed for doing a good deed. A problem might find its solution. You may recover from an illness. Drive a little carefully in the afternoon. There's a chance of increased conflict with your wife. You might feel tired due to overwork. There's a good chance of earning well in business today. Your rebellious attitude could create complications at your job. Your income might increase from multiple sources.

Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky colour is blue. Your lucky number is 71. Your lucky stone is Iolite.

Aquarius

There's a possibility of profit in business. There are signs of business improvement. You will find peace by engaging in devotional work. Family troubles might lead to mental depression. It's better not to argue with elders. A dispute with a neighbour over property might escalate. Your income from singing or music could increase. Plans to build a new house may be successful. It's best not to give too much importance to a family matter. You won't get the results you deserve for your hard work.

Your lucky colour is dark blue. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky number is 93. Your lucky stone is Blue Sapphire.

Pisces

Your relationships will improve and you'll feel more at peace mentally. You will find mental satisfaction by helping your child today. The progress of your work might come to a halt. Being overly emotional could create problems at work. If you can stay composed, your desires might be fulfilled. You might suffer from neurological issues. Complications in relationships may get resolved. You might lose money while trying to earn extra, which will increase your distress. You may suffer a financial loss later due to bad company.

Your lucky colour is yellow. Your lucky direction is Northeast. Your lucky number is 41. Your lucky stone is Yellow Pearl.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.