Daily Horoscope for April 20 brings positive energy for all zodiac signs. A long-pending wish may come true, making it an ideal day for new projects, business deals, creative work, and meaningful discussions.

The daily horoscope for April 20 brings a wave of positive energy and fresh opportunities for all zodiac signs. It’s an ideal day to begin new projects, finalise important business deals, and engage in meaningful discussions. Creative pursuits, especially those related to architecture and dance, are especially favoured today. With the possibility of a long-pending wish finally coming true, the day holds promise, progress, and a touch of good fortune for many.

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Aries

You might get some good news related to your children. However, a conflict with your brother could escalate. Peace will be maintained at home, but you might have a disagreement with your partner. A guest might visit your house. Your expenses could go up as you may buy some luxury items. Stomach problems might get worse. There's a chance of financial loss today, so be careful. You could gain a good reputation at the office. You won't be able to focus much on your business, and expenses will be high. Worries about your children will increase. You might receive some good advice from someone.

Your lucky colour is Red. Your lucky number is 32. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky gem is Red Coral.

Taurus

There are chances of recovering from an illness. You might face losses due to being distracted. Business could be very profitable today. You may get help from a friend in your career. You might suffer from eye-related problems. Greed for extra money could lead to trouble. Be careful about any extra expenses. Walk carefully on the road, as there is a possibility of getting hurt. You might be blamed for some conflict today.

Your lucky colour is White. Your lucky number is 18. Your lucky direction is South-East. Your lucky gem is White Coral.

Gemini

It's a good time for students, with a high chance of getting good results. You might receive some sound advice today. Those in politics will see their reputation grow. Stay away from trouble, as it could lead to legal issues. Today, you will succeed in any task because of your excellent communication skills. You might get help from a friend. Not listening to your elders could lead to losses. There's a chance of being cheated. Pay special attention to your health. Control your spending, as it's going to be an expensive day. If you have any pending household responsibilities, finish them soon. Your regular work might face some obstacles today.

Your lucky colour is Green. Your lucky number is 92. Your lucky direction is North-East. Your lucky gem is Emerald.

Cancer

You will be worried about your child. Your health is likely to improve. Marital happiness may increase. Your anger might flare up for some reason today. You will feel restless throughout the day. It's a very good day for artists. Happiness and comfort may return to your family. In times of danger, you'll have to protect yourself. Stomach pain could get worse. You might get an opportunity to change your job. A dispute could arise over extra expenses. There's a possibility of connecting with a new friend. You will see progress in any constructive work you do.

Your lucky colour is White. Your lucky number is 39. Your lucky direction is North-West. Your lucky gem is Moonstone.

Leo

Disputes over property might increase. Your happiness in love could grow. There's a chance of getting recognition. You might have a disagreement with your partner about expenses. Blood pressure-related issues may arise. Your business could improve with joint advice from your spouse. Mental stress will increase due to problems in your love life. You might face harassment from neighbours. Your children could make you proud in society. Your responsibilities at the office might increase. Being stubborn could lead to fights at home. Students are likely to get good results in any exam.

Your lucky colour is Pink. Your lucky number is 19. Your lucky direction is West. Your lucky gem is Ruby.

Virgo

You might rethink your savings and investment plans. The day could be spent being busy with work. Those involved in sports will see progress. Your ego could lead to more conflicts. You'll feel worried due to increased family pressure. You might be given the responsibility of looking after someone else's property. There's a risk of being harmed by an animal. You might meet an old friend. You could receive some bad news. There might be a fight at home over food. Relationships with siblings could sour. You might plan a trip to a faraway place. There's a possibility of success in love.

Your lucky colour is Green. Your lucky number is 12. Your lucky direction is West. Your lucky gem is Emerald.

Libra

You might get your hands on an old, valuable item. Your anger could increase today for some reason. A colleague's jealousy might create trouble for you at the office. Be very careful while walking or travelling. You might receive a gift from your siblings. It's better not to talk too much today. Your mind will be restless all day. A plan to travel far for work might fail. Worries about your father's health could increase. A good job opportunity might come your way.

Your lucky colour is White. Your lucky number is 22. Your lucky direction is West. Your lucky gem is Zircon.

Scorpio

You might have to help someone for an auspicious event. It's a good time for students. You are likely to make new friends. A third person could cause trouble in your married life. Your sweet behaviour will win everyone's heart. If you have a hidden illness, get it treated. A property dispute with your father might escalate. You will lose a lot of money in lotteries or gambling. An old pain might return. Business will be successful, but expenses will also be very high. You will be able to go far in higher education. Use your intelligence to handle any situation.

Your lucky colour is Dark Red. Your lucky number is 3. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky gem is Coral.

Sagittarius

You might have to stand by someone in need. There's a possibility of recovering from an illness. Disagreements with your parents could lead to mental stress. It's a good day for legal work. Be very careful with fire, as there is a risk of danger. A long-held wish will be fulfilled today. Today is a good day for business. The day is favourable for those involved in literature. If you have been worried about your child, that will end. It's better not to speak unnecessarily at home, as it could lead to fights.

Your lucky colour is Yellow. Your lucky number is 28. Your lucky direction is East. Your lucky gem is Yellow Sapphire.

Capricorn

The number of enemies at the office might increase. The day is suitable for practising music. There's a possibility of overspending. You might be insulted while trying to collect money you are owed. You could have a fight with your neighbours. A dispute with your wife could increase your mental stress. A physical problem might get worse. The day is very good for business owners involved in handicrafts. Today, you will face problems that will be very difficult to solve. You might see progress at work thanks to the advice of a wise person.

Your lucky colour is Blue. Your lucky number is 39. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky gem is Indraneela.

Aquarius

Helping others today will bring you peace of mind. It's better to say no to any love proposals today. There's a possibility of losing some belongings. Mental stress is likely to increase. Try to be obedient to your elders. Your reputation at the office will grow, although it might take some time. You might have unnecessary arguments with elders. You will be more attracted to music and arts today. Be careful while moving around, as there's a chance of breaking a bone. In business, keep a close eye on your employees.

Your lucky colour is Blue. Your lucky number is 39. Your lucky direction is South. Your lucky gem is Blue Sapphire.

Pisces

You will win everyone's heart with your sharp intelligence. There's a chance of a change in your organisation. There's a possibility of material progress. You will have to fulfil a duty today. There's a chance of recovering from an illness after surgery. A misunderstanding could lead to a fight with your partner. Your business is set to progress. This is not a good time for higher education. Your mother's health might decline. You will have a very good day with your elders. You might have to help your juniors with something today. You will feel exhausted trying to manage responsibilities both at home and outside.

Your lucky colour is Pearl White. Your lucky number is 27. Your lucky direction is North-East. Your lucky gem is Pearl White.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.