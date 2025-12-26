Horoscope Today Dec 26, 2025 brings daily predictions for all zodiac signs. Learn how four yogas impact your job, business, love life, and health, and discover who may get a dream job or start a new venture.

Horoscope for 26 December 2025: On December 26, 2025, Aries natives will meet old friends but will be troubled by their love life. Taurus natives should take care of their health and will work for social welfare. Gemini natives may get a job, but some work might get stuck. Carelessness will be costly for Cancer natives, but their love life will be fine. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope December 26, 2025

Today, your pending tasks will be completed at a fast pace. You will meet old friends. A new problem may arise due to your children. You will get a chance to participate in a religious journey or event. You may face problems in your love life.

Taurus Horoscope December 26, 2025

Today, you need to take special care of your health. You will receive support from your family. Students need to pay special attention to their studies for success. The day is auspicious for love life. Those working for social welfare will gain fame.

Gemini Horoscope December 26, 2025

Today, your work area will expand. A plan might get stuck due to a lack of money. You may have to borrow money from someone. You might get into trouble by not listening to your father. Young people may get good job opportunities.

Cancer Horoscope December 26, 2025

The job and business situation for people of this sign will be much better than before. There might be misunderstandings between lovers. Married life will be favorable. If you have a chronic illness, get a check-up on time. Carelessness can be costly.

Leo Horoscope December 26, 2025

Old love affairs will cause trouble. There will be some improvement in chronic diseases. Stay away from tension, or you may suffer from insomnia. The financial situation may become stronger than before. You will benefit from government schemes. There are chances of getting happiness from children.

Virgo Horoscope December 26, 2025

Today, your opponents will be active. If a case is ongoing in court, your side will be strong. New tasks are likely to gain momentum. Secret matters may come out, which the opposition can take advantage of. You may meet old friends.

Libra Horoscope December 26, 2025

There are chances of financial loss today. There will be an excess of anger. Do not do any work in a hurry, or you will have to face trouble later. You will get an opportunity to trade in a new field. The husband and wife will support each other. You will get support from your life partner.

Scorpio Horoscope December 26, 2025

Today, it is better to stay away from useless disputes. You may have to do some work unwillingly. An opponent may create a new dispute against you. Lovers' secret matters may be revealed. Seasonal diseases can be troublesome.

Sagittarius Horoscope December 26, 2025

The day is auspicious for job and business. You may also have to help colleagues. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. The child's health may deteriorate, take care of it. Avoid lending money to anyone today, or it may get stuck.

Capricorn Horoscope December 26, 2025

There will be a good atmosphere at the workplace. You will get support from friends. You will be happy as desired tasks are completed on time. If you keep an eye on the market, you may also get an opportunity from the stock market. Obstacles in government work will be removed. You may go on a trip.

Aquarius Horoscope December 26, 2025

There are chances of expansion in the work field. Income will be better than before. You will receive support from your family. Senior politicians may fall victim to a conspiracy. If you are thinking of changing your job, this is not a good time. Some people may take inspiration from you.

Pisces Horoscope December 26, 2025

Dissatisfaction may arise in your mind about something. You might make a mistake in repaying a loan. Love life will be okay. Your life partner will support you greatly in some matter. Your child may achieve something big. Health will be fine.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.