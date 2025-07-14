Chanakya's wisdom on wealth: These habits anger Goddess Lakshmi, causing her to leave your home and leading to poverty. Learn how to avoid these mistakes and invite prosperity.

Chanakya Niti: Acharya Chanakya, a renowned scholar, economist, politician, diplomat, and guide, shared insights on wealth and prosperity in his treatise, Chanakya Niti. He highlighted how certain intentional or unintentional mistakes can anger Goddess Lakshmi, causing her to abandon one's home and leading to increasing poverty. Despite hard work, such individuals experience a shortage of wealth and assets. Instead of Lakshmi, her sister Alakshmi resides in their homes, perpetuating poverty. Let's explore which homes Lakshmi Devi favors.

Extravagance

Homes where money is spent unnecessarily on displaying material possessions never retain wealth. Regardless of their earnings, the residents remain burdened by debt. Lack of savings during tough times prevents them from overcoming financial challenges. Therefore, one should always spend wisely.

Dirty Kitchen Utensils

Lakshmi Devi avoids homes that are unclean, especially those with dirty dishes in the kitchen at night. Leaving the kitchen unclean at night angers Annapurna Devi, another form of Lakshmi. Such homes experience persistent poverty, lack of respect, and loss of wealth.

Evening Sweeping

Lakshmi Devi never enters homes where brooms or mops are used after sunset. Evening is the time when Lakshmi Devi is believed to visit, so cleaning should be done during the day. If evening cleaning is unavoidable, the collected dirt should not be immediately discarded but kept until the next morning.

Lazy, Immoral People: Lakshmi Devi is always angered by those who are lazy, immoral, and disrespectful towards elders, scholars, and women. Even if such individuals are wealthy, they quickly lose their fortune.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.