Just as a person's personality and future can be known from his date of birth, the day of birth also says a lot about a person's personality.

Those born on Monday: In astrology, along with the zodiac sign, ascendant and radix (sum of date of birth), importance is also given to the day of the week on which the child is born. With the help of astrology, we can know what kind of personality a person born on which day of the week will have? Today we look at the personality of people born on Monday.

People born on Monday

People born on Monday have a very attractive personality. These people are friendly and cheerful by nature. They are very emotional and sensitive. They have a very soft heart and cannot see anyone's pain. That's why they are always ready to help others.

Beautiful and attractive

People born on Monday are beautiful and attractive. Especially girls born on Monday are very cute and beautiful. Because of this, people are easily attracted to them.

Mind is fickle

The mind of those born on Monday is fickle. Because of this, their mind does not focus on one task. Also these people are moody. Many times they make wrong decisions in a hurry or emotionally.

Special bond with family

People born on Monday have a special bond with their family. Due to the influence of the Moon, they are calm by nature. Even if they get angry, it subsides after a while.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.