Ganesha says that in the year 2026, there will be an excess expenditure. You will have a rough year in terms of your health as well. You may have a major disease this year. You will feel tired due to running and hard work. It will be better this year if you watch out for opponents and adversaries. Those who do immoral things will have to face problems. Be very careful while making a new investment; otherwise, you may have to regret it later. The sword of transfer in the job will continue to hang. Financially, this year may trouble you. Your aspirations to grow your firm could be in peril. Do not expect any kind of help from relatives. Property disputes with brothers will be resolved with great difficulty. Your image can be tarnished by the disclosure of love affairs.

January

Ganesha says there are chances of attending Manglik celebrations this month as well. Meeting new friends can be beneficial. You can meet new people. Chances of talking to relatives about important matters are being made. There will be fear of the unknown, but nothing serious will remain. You will be able to explain your point. Women can achieve great success. Personal things may come out. There is a fear of getting sick from inadvertent eating. There may be a dispute with the tenant. There will be speed in the stalled works. Something pleasantly surprising can happen. You have to be careful in writing about the property.

Love Life: You will be happy if you get what you want. Happiness will come in love life. You can also get some good news.

Job-Business: If you lead a work yourself, it will be good for you. Profitable deals can happen this month. There will be profit in the transaction, but there may also be a mistake in the accounts.

Health: Joint pain may bother you this month. One has to stay away from addiction, or else breathing and stomach-related problems may increase. There will be a lack of sleep due to stress, and fatigue will also remain.

February

Ganesha says we will have to go to the Manglik festivals this month. Time will be happy. Diseases will improve, and disputes at the workplace will end. The work will be successful and cooperation will be received. Will be interested in religious work. Sign each paper carefully. There may be trouble with travel. Disputes with children will end. Opponents can remain active in the workplace. Women also have to be careful. Don't miss out on home security. Income will continue to increase. Some good news can be received during the month. This month, the property has the potential to generate a profit. Your side may also be strong in the dispute related to old land or property.

Love Life: Relationship with partner will be sweet. One can also get a trip. Time is also good for love affairs.

Job-Business: This month will be mixed for the job. The competition will be more. The office environment can be tense.

Health: The month is good in terms of health. Any chronic pain can bother you. Small problems will remain.

March

Ganesha says profits will increase this month, and new work will also be received. There will be an increase in respect in society. Family compatibility will be achieved. The performance of the students will also be excellent, and business will be on the rise. You will get all kinds of support and respect from the family. You can take part in a family celebration. Happiness and peace will come from children. There will be no dispute or tension of any kind. You will meet friends and you will win in disputes. Try to postpone essential tasks until the end of the month. The starting days of the month are good for profit from property.

Love Life: Don't hesitate to speak your mind. But take special care of the choice of words. You may also remain a little emotional this month.

Job-Business: The month will be good for the job. Your dominance will increase. Time is best for business.

Health: Your mental stress will decrease this month. You'll feel a little better.

April

Ganesha says this month, children will provide support, and a life partner will also provide happiness. There may be some difficulties in the beginning. The disputed matter of permanent property can be resolved. The financial side will be good, and you can meet old friends. Shocking good news can also be found. The plans will be successful. The sum of a short journey will also be made. Your side may be strong in property disputes. An old dispute can bring beneficial news for you. It would be better if you do not take any kind of tension regarding the property.

Love Life: There will be compatibility with a partner. There will be confusion between work and household.

Job-Business: The month will start with some challenges for job seekers. Your projects will be completed in the timeline. There may also be a foreign trip in business, which will be beneficial for you.

Health: This month can be mentally disturbing and tiring for you. Headache or lethargy may persist due to tension.

May

Ganesha says this month you will feel like buying a new house or vehicle. Don't be in a hurry to spend money. New contacts will have to be made for business. Some unwanted work may have to be done. Within the family, there will be disagreements about ideology. Investment is likely to be good. You will be successful in bringing happiness to the family and may also get some new work. There will be speed in government work. Religious work will go well. This time can be a bit distracting for the family. Any topic can give rise to disagreements and conflicts. However, at the end of the month, you will be able to do everything right with your efforts.

Love Life: There may be a dispute with your partner this month. It won't grow much, but it will give you a lot of stress.

Job-Business: Any work that would have been done very well on the job will give you recognition at the workplace. There are signs of a slight slowdown in business. You have to contact new people to increase business.

Health: The Time is right for health. It can be tiring and frustrating most of the time.

June

Ganesha says actions can be childish this month, which will lead to controversy. There will be no support from the child. Will remain worried for the family. Government job seekers can achieve success. There will be support from children. Students will get good results with better facilities. It's time to be careful in investing. Keep valuables with you. Might go somewhere with my family. Manglik will participate in the festival. Family behavior will be positive. Guests may arrive in the last week of the month.

Love Life: Relationship with spouse will be sweet. There can also be some surprises. Time is also good for love affairs.

Job-Business: This month will be mixed for the job. The office environment can be tense. There are chances of profit in business. Any old deal can be completed.

Health: The month is good in terms of health. Any injury can be painful. Minor problems will remain. You have to pay attention to the food.

July

Ganesha says there will be some difficulties related to income at the beginning of this month, but after the 3rd, you will start getting support. New work plans will be made, and support will be received from the father. Children will also be favorable. You will get a chance to participate in religious activities. Good information will be received. Children will cooperate and get the rewards of royalty. Take control of yourself. There may be excess anger. Vehicles can have problems. Relations with the family will be normal.

Love Life: Marital relations will be sweet and loving. Spouses will understand your problem and will cooperate. The spirit of dedication will increase in your relationship. Time will pass.

Job-Business: You can achieve success in administrative services. You can also get new job offers this month. Time will be good for business.

Health: Time is also good for health. You will get relief from chronic diseases. You can also get information about a new method of treatment.

August

Ganesha says this month, the work will proceed in the right direction, and the income will also remain good. There is no chance of any trouble. There will be news of happiness, but there may be an excess of work. There will be a chance to go for a walk with the family. It is anticipated that youngsters would be happy and have a good month-end. Time will be good for the family. You will keep everyone satisfied. You can get support from your parents. You can also meet old friends.

Love Life: Relationship with partner will be sweet. Time is favorable for lovers.

Job-Business: You can get a promotion in the desired position in the job. For some people, unwanted transfers are also coming from yoga. A month can be average in business.

Health: The Time is right for health. Will be free from diseases most of the time. In the middle of the month, there is a possibility of diseases like a cold or a fever.

September

Ganesha says some people may disturb you around this month. Controversy is likely. There may also be trouble with travel. There will be unnecessary disputes. There will be a lack of support from friends. There can be a dispute regarding fixed wealth property. There is little profit in property for you at this time. There can be a dispute. There are chances of getting into legal troubles, so try to postpone your plans for a few days.

Love Life: You will get full support from your partner. The spirit of dedication and support will remain in the relationship. You will get some good information.

Job-Business: The Time is right for the job. Circumstances at work may be favorable for you. There will be profit opportunities in business. There may be some loss in business travel.

Health: Time will be good for health. Mental stress can trouble you.

October

Ganesha says there will be a feeling of disinterest toward work this month. Will not be able to work according to capacity. The work will expand, and the goal will be achieved. The feeling of despair will be removed from the mind. Willingness to work will awaken. New contacts will be made, and work will be completed on time. Those who disturb will remain calm. There may be a program to go out during the holidays. There will be support from children, and income will also remain good. Participation in any Manglik event is also possible.

Love Life: You can get pleasing information from your partner. Mutual love will be excellent. Time may be slightly opposite for lovers.

Job-Business: The idea of changing jobs can also come to mind. Meeting a new person will give birth to new opportunities for you in business.

Health: Time will be favorable for health. You may have some pain in your feet. Minor seasonal diseases can also occur.

November

Ganesha says delays in work and employees may bother you this month. Tax-related problems can also arise. There will be happiness from children, and there will be speed in the stuck work. There may be delays in work and disputes with relatives. Victory over opponents and success in work will be achieved. The plans will be successful, and the effect will increase. Problems will be solved, and help will also be received. Stuck work will gain momentum, and plans will be successful. There can be a chance of going on a sudden journey. New contacts will also be made.

Love Life: A relationship with a partner can be a bit of a rift. You have to avoid giving momentum to disputes.

Job-Business: The work in the job will be completed on time. Time will be good for you in business. The work that has been stuck for a long time can be completed.

Health: Time is good for health. Only people suffering from respiratory diseases and phlegm diseases can have problems.

December

Ganesha says this month the plans will be successful and help will also be received. Time will be spent on entertainment. There may be a chance to go to a party, etc. You will get the support of friends. Everyone will live together in the family. There may be concerns about the health of the parents. You will get happiness from children. There will be no protest of any kind this month. There may be ideological tension within the family. Unnecessary reasons can lead to disputes outside the house.

Love Life: There may be some differences with your partner. However, you will handle situations by keeping your side well. Time will be favorable for lovers.

Job-Business: There will be more work on the job, but the results will not be as expected. You can get some good experience in the business.

Health: You may have to face some problems in terms of health. There will be pain in the joints.