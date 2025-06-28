Our daily actions have a profound impact on our lives. Discover five things you should avoid doing after sunset to maintain positive energy and prosperity.

Everyone follows a daily routine, and the actions we perform during this routine have a significant impact on our lives. A positive routine brings positive effects, while a negative one can lead to adverse consequences.

Astrology offers guidance on various aspects of life, including our daily actions. Today, we'll discuss five things you should avoid after sunset to prevent financial difficulties.

Things to Avoid After Sunset

Observing certain rules after sunset is crucial to avoid negative repercussions. Darkness after sunset is believed to facilitate the spread of negative energy. Let's explore the actions to avoid:

Avoid Sweeping or Mopping

After sunset, avoid sweeping or mopping the house, as it's believed to lead to financial loss. In Hinduism, the broom is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Cleaning during sunset is thought to displease her.

Avoid Cutting Nails or Hair

For sustained happiness and prosperity, refrain from cutting nails or hair after sunset. While convenient, these actions are believed to invite negative energy into the home.

Don't Close the Main Door

Keep the main door open after sunset, as Goddess Lakshmi is believed to visit homes during this time. Closing the door might anger her and turn her away.

Avoid Sleeping

Sleeping after sunset is thought to hinder financial progress and discourage Goddess Lakshmi from residing in the home.

Avoid Donating These Items

Refrain from donating turmeric, salt, yogurt, and money in the evening. Additionally, avoid taking garlic, onions, and sour items out of the house. Lending or borrowing money during this time is also discouraged, as it's believed to displease Goddess Lakshmi.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.