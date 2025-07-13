According to astrology, when both the Sun and Mercury are together in a horoscope, Budhaditya Raj Yoga is formed. The house where Budhaditya Yoga is present in the horoscope gets strengthened by it.

According to astrology, due to the conjunction of Sun and Mercury in Cancer on July 16, Budhaditya Rajyoga, Gajalakshmi Rajyoga due to the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in Gemini on July 26, and Malavya Rajyoga due to Venus being in its own sign Taurus, will be created, which is very lucky for 3 zodiac signs. After 500 years, all these planets are coming together to create 3 auspicious Rajyogas.

Sagittarius: The combination of 3 Rajyogas can prove auspicious for the natives. Married life will be wonderful. Unmarried people may get marriage proposals. Spouse may get a promotion. Employees may get new job opportunities. Career progress can be achieved. Relief can be obtained from old ailments. Health will improve. Support will be received from parents.

Gemini: The formation of 3 Rajyogas can prove beneficial for the natives. Confidence will increase. You may go on a domestic or foreign trip. You can get new opportunities in the job. You will be successful in saving money. You can buy a house or vehicle etc. during this period. Respect and prestige in society may increase.

Cancer: The formation of three Rajyogas can prove fortunate for the natives. Growth may be seen in business and career. Many auspicious results will be seen in career, education, and married life. Sweetness will increase in relationships and distances will end. Be patient. Stuck work can gain momentum. Planned projects will be successful. There will be respect in society.