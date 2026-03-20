Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is facing massive backlash after a series of her alleged old social media posts resurfaced online.

Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is facing massive backlash after a series of her alleged old social media posts resurfaced online. The posts, reportedly shared years ago on platforms like Tumblr and X, have gone viral, as critics describe them as “racist” language and controversial opinions.

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One post attributed to Duwaji reportedly included the use of a racial slur, including the N-word, in a message dating back to 2013. However, the same report by New York Post also clarified that the authenticity of the account and the posts has not been independently verified.

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Several other posts allegedly linked to Duwaji have also drawn attention for expressing polarising views on race, politics, and global issues. These reportedly included support for Palestinian causes and criticism of US foreign policy.

According to reports, the posts date back to a period when Duwaji was either a teenager or in her early 20s. The accounts from which the content surfaced are now inactive.

The controversy comes just months after Duwaji stepped into the public spotlight as New York City’s first lady following Mamdani’s 2025 mayoral victory. An artist and illustrator by profession, she does not hold any formal role within the city administration. Mamdani had maintained that his wife is a private individual and not part of his government.

This is not the first time Duwaji’s past digital footprint has stirred debate. Previously, her engagement with posts related to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack had already ignited controversy.