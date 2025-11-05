Zohran Mamdani wears three silver rings and a red sutra that carry deep personal meaning. He began wearing them after his grandfather's death. One ring is grandfather heirloom, one was his wife Rama Duwaji's gift and the third is his wedding band.

When Zohran Mamdani celebrated his historic victory in the New York City mayoral race, people noticed more than his speech. They noticed three silver rings on his fingers and a bright red sutra on his wrist. Each ring has its own story. Together they show the man behind the politics. They also became part of the story of his win.

A historic win and a young mayor

Zohran Mamdani made history as New York City's new mayor. He is the first Muslim, the first Indian-origin and the first African-born mayor of the city. At 34, he will be the youngest mayor in more than fifty years. His campaign mixed clear politics with a warm, informal style. He even posted playful Reels that many voters liked. He defeated Andrew Cuomo, a well-known figure in state politics, and gave a speech about hope in Brooklyn after his win.

The three rings and where they came from

Mamdani wears two rings on his right hand and one on his left. He said he began wearing rings after his grandfather died in 2013. The first ring, on his right index finger, belonged to his paternal grandfather. The ring was bought in Syria in 2007 and was blessed. Mamdani told interviewers that it helped him keep his grandfather’s memory close. The second ring on his right hand was a gift from his wife, artist Rama Duwaji. She bought it during a trip to Tunisia. It is a personal present from his partner and a reminder of their life together. On the left hand, he wears a simple wedding band. The couple married at the city clerk’s office in Lower Manhattan. The wedding band marks the recent step in their life. There used to be a fourth ring, specially made by his wife. But it began to cut into his finger. He planned to get it resized. Before he could do that, he lost it down a drain. He spoke about the loss with a smile and said, "We now mourn that ring", as quoted by the NYT. The story showed his easy way of speaking and how he meets small losses with lightness.

The red sutra and a simple style

Along with the rings, Mamdani often wears a red sutra thread around his wrist. The sutra is a common South Asian token of faith, protection and continuity. It stood out during his campaign and on victory night. His usual dress, a dark suit and a crisp white shirt, looked classic. But the rings and the sutra gave his look a personal and cultural touch.

Why the rings matter to him and others

For Mamdani the rings are not mere fashion. They are memory, love and family. He said the rings link him to his past and the people he cares about. The heirloom ring keeps his grandfather close. The ring from his wife holds her gift and care. The wedding band points to his new family life. For voters and onlookers, the rings became a small way to understand who Mamdani is. They showed his ties to many cultures and places. His mother is filmmaker Mira Nair and his father is academic Mahmood Mamdani. That mix of backgrounds, Indian, Ugandan and American, is also part of how people see him.

Campaign style: Serious politics, human touch

Mamdani ran on progressive ideas and grassroots campaigning. He spoke clearly about city issues. He mixed serious policy work with simple, friendly moments. His light-hearted posts and Reels made him feel close to voters. People said his style helped bridge serious politics and real life. His rings and sutra added a human touch to his public image.

Zohran Mamdani's three rings are small objects. But their stories are wide. They tell of family, loss, love and chance. They link places such as Syria, Tunisia and New York. They also mirror the man who now leads the city, a leader shaped by many homes and histories. As he begins his term, the rings will likely stay with him, quiet reminders of who he is and whom he represents.