President Zelenskyy says Ukraine is engaging with Middle East nations keen on its drone defence expertise. He notes the use of 'shaheds' and FPV drones in the region, offering support in exchange for aid against ballistic threats and funding.

Ukraine Engages Middle East with Drone Defence Expertise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored Ukraine's increasing engagement with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf, particularly in light of the growing interest in Ukraine's experience in defending against drone attacks. Speaking about the region's evolving security concerns, Zelenskyy noted that countries are particularly keen on learning from Ukraine's expertise in countering the use of drones, an area where the country has gained significant experience due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "We are engaging with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf, which now show a strong interest in Ukraine's experience in defending against drones. We already see that not only 'shaheds' are being used in the region, but there is also growing evidence of the use of FPV drones. This is modern warfare, and everyone must be prepared for it." The President emphasised Ukraine's unique knowledge and expertise in modern warfare, particularly in drone defence, and how this could benefit countries in the Middle East and the Gulf.

Seeking Reciprocal Aid for Defence Challenges

However, Zelenskyy also made it clear that in return for providing support in areas like drone defence, Ukraine requires assistance in other critical defence sectors. "Ukraine has this expertise, and in exchange for our support, we need help in areas where we face greater challenges," he stated. "This includes protection against ballistic threats and financial resources for defence."

Strategic Partnerships to Bolster National Defence

Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of collaboration and mutual benefit in these international partnerships, stressing that the world's current security landscape demands coordinated action. He also pointed out that Ukraine's engagement with Middle Eastern countries is not just strategic, but necessary to strengthen the nation's defence capabilities. "The situation in the world now is such that only coordinated and joint actions can guarantee real results and genuine security. We are being blocked in Europe, and as long as this risk remains, we must seek out additional opportunities to strengthen ourselves," he said.

The Middle East and the Gulf, according to Zelenskyy, present critical opportunities for Ukraine to bolster its defence while fostering mutually beneficial relationships.