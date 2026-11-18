Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has unveiled a five-point peace roadmap, prioritizing POW exchanges and civilian hostage releases, while seeking to expand negotiations to include European partners to ensure long-term security and stability.

Zelenskyy Outlines Five Key Priorities for Ending the War in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 18 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) outlined a roadmap for ending the ongoing war with Russia, setting out five key priorities for upcoming negotiations, including a proposed prisoner of war (POW) exchange, the release of civilian hostages and security guarantees for Ukraine. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was preparing a POW exchange following the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, describing it as one of the most important agreements reached during the discussions.

"We are preparing a POW exchange – this was one of the most important agreements reached at the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi," Zelenskyy said. He added that Ukraine's diplomatic team, intelligence officials, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and other participants in the negotiations discussed priorities for the next meeting in Berlin this week with European and American partners, as well as formats for engagement with Russia.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv would first submit its proposals for the prisoner exchange to the American side and was already communicating through intelligence channels. He expressed readiness to deliver results in the coming weeks, while noting that the timeline would depend on Moscow's response and communication between the American team and Russia. "First, Ukraine will submit our proposals for the exchange to the American side. We are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks. The timeline for implementing this agreement depends on how quickly the Russian side acts and on the American team's communication with them," he said.

As the second priority, Zelenskyy highlighted discussions on the release of civilian hostages being held in Russia, including individuals who have remained in captivity since before the full-scale war. The third priority focused on humanitarian operations in Oleshky and assistance to Ukrainian citizens evacuated to territory controlled by Kyiv. Zelenskyy said Ukraine had proposed 10 additional locations in the temporarily occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions where similar humanitarian operations were required.

On expanding the negotiation framework, Zelenskyy said the United States had reached an agreement with Moscow to include European representatives in the trilateral format. The fifth priority concerned establishing a framework for joint work with international partners on ending the war, guaranteeing Ukraine's security and achieving lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) disclosed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of diplomatic efforts to encourage an end to the Ukraine war.