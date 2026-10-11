Zelenskyy backs an "energy ceasefire" announced by Trump, pending details. The move follows Trump's diesel deal with Russia and his criticism of Zelenskyy for not negotiating peace, while Moscow signals uncertainty about resuming talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday extended support to an energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, stressing that Russia must also commit to the truce while Ukraine awaits further details from Washington. The Ukrainian President made the declaration following high-level diplomatic consultations with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the proposed halt to strikes on energy infrastructure. In a post on X, Zelenskyy confirmed the joint talks and outlined Ukraine's position, stating, "I just spoke with Mark Carney, Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We discussed the energy ceasefire announced by President Trump. Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well." Zelenskyy indicated that Ukrainian authorities are seeking clarifications on the implementation of the truce, while reiterating Kyiv's commitment to de-escalation. "We are awaiting details from the American side. For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace. Thank you!" he added. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2109307644846444808

His agreement comes after US President Donald Trump announced an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, noting that both the warring nations have agreed to the truce. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the energy stalemate is effective immediately, while urging both Moscow and Kyiv not to violate it. "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump wrote without further explaining the details of the truce.

Trump's Brokering and Russian Diesel Deal

Trump's recent attempt to broker peace between the two European nations comes a day after he finalised a diesel deal with Russia and suggested that Ukraine should elect a "new President" capable of negotiating a deal to end the conflict with Moscow. Trump announced on Friday that Russia would supply diesel to the US and international markets to mitigate fuel shortages and escalating costs tied to the continuing war in Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter. He said a further 3 million tonnes would follow within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia's diesel refineries.

Zelenskyy Warns Deal Will Fund Russia's War

This step prompted warnings from Zelenskyy, who contended that enabling Moscow to generate extra revenue from energy sales would bolster its military campaign. "This once again clearly demonstrates what Russia's true intentions are. They are counting on prolonging the war, terror against ordinary people, and the destruction of infrastructure. Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports, they will spend precisely on this—on sourcing and importing critical components, equipment for weapons production, on enhancing "Shaheds" and manufacturing missiles, and on hiring even more mercenaries for the front lines. Russia's choice is war. And they will only be ready to end it when they sense that the potential to drag it out is diminishing," he wrote in a post on X.

Conflicting Stances on Peace Negotiations

Following a telephone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, unfolding against a backdrop of fresh friction between Washington and Kyiv regarding US decisions to relax restrictions on Russian diesel exports, Trump asserted that Putin was eager to reach a settlement to end the war in Ukraine. Addressing reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump claimed that Moscow was keen to secure an agreement, though he cast doubt on Kyiv's readiness to compromise. Trump stated, “I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth. But Russia would like to make a deal.”

Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for repeatedly missing opportunities to pursue peace negotiations."But as I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelenskyy does not want to make a deal," he added. Additionally, Trump renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy for failing to conduct presidential elections amid the ongoing war, stating, “I think he should have an election, and he could have settled this thing many times.”

Kremlin Signals Uncertainty

Furthermore, the Kremlin has signalled that an immediate resumption of peace negotiations remains uncertain. According to a summary of Friday's call provided by Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader offered no commitment to restart talks with Ukraine. (ANI)