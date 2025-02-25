Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik visits Pakistan, gets VIP security (WATCH)

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, wanted in India for hate speech and money laundering, visited Pakistan under VIP security. Meanwhile, Malaysia lifted its ban on his public speeches, sparking criticism over potential threats to religious harmony.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has once again sparked global attention with his visit to Pakistan, where he has been granted VIP security despite being a fugitive in India. Naik, the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, faces multiple charges in India, including money laundering and hate speech. His latest visit to Pakistan aligns with the country’s practice of providing high-level protection to radical figures, including UN-designated terrorists.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, authorities have lifted a previous ban on Naik's public speeches, a restriction initially imposed in 2019 due to concerns over national unity. Malaysian Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was quoted by local media that 'there are currently no orders preventing Zakir Naik from giving public speeches.'

The decision has drawn criticism from political groups like the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which warns that allowing Naik to speak publicly could threaten Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious harmony. LDP Vice President David Ong stressed the need to prevent figures like Naik from spreading divisive rhetoric.

Born in Mumbai, India, on October 18, 1965, Naik gained prominence for his lectures on comparative religion. However, he fled India in 2016 after authorities accused him of inciting terrorism and fostering religious discord.

Zakir Naik has since resided in Malaysia, where he holds permanent residency. His activities and speeches remain highly controversial, fueling debates on religious extremism and free speech across multiple countries.

