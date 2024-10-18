Lashkar terrorists Hashmi and Harris Dhar welcome, hug fugitive Zakir Naik in Lahore; sparks outburst (WATCH)

In a video that has sparked massive outburst on social media platform X, Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Harris Dhar, both designated terrorists, publicly welcomed fugitive hate preacher Zakir Naik in Lahore. The gathering of these prominent Islamist figures has raised concerns over growing extremist networks in the region.

Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher accused of promoting extremist ideologies, has been evading Indian authorities since fleeing the country in 2016. He is wanted for spreading communal hatred through his speeches and Peace TV broadcasts, which reportedly influenced several individuals, including terrorists involved in the deadly 2016 Dhaka café bombing. Naik is currently believed to be residing in Malaysia, where he continues to attract millions of followers through social media.

The Indian government continues to pursue legal action against Naik. On Wednesday, the Centre questioned the maintainability of a plea filed by the preacher before the Supreme Court, seeking to consolidate multiple FIRs lodged against him across various states. These FIRs stem from Naik's controversial statements during the 2012 Ganapati festival, which allegedly incited hatred between religious communities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing before a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih, raised concerns over how a fugitive like Naik could file a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. Mehta further indicated that the government’s response was ready, but Naik’s advocate had suggested that the plea might be withdrawn.

Naik's lawyer, however, refuted claims of an impending withdrawal, stating that there were six FIRs still pending against his client and that he would be moving to quash these through the high courts. The Supreme Court has asked Naik's counsel to clarify whether the preacher intends to pursue or withdraw the case and scheduled the next hearing for October 23.

In addition to the multiple FIRs, Zakir Naik remains under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. His speeches, which are said to have inspired individuals to join groups like the Islamic State, have made him a target for international counter-terrorism efforts.

Naik’s presence in Pakistan, alongside leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has sparked outrage and further solidified concerns over the nexus of Islamist extremism taking shape in the region.

"The nexus of Islamist extremism grows stronger," wrote one user on X, while another added, "Birds of same Islamist feather huddle together."

"And people say he is a religious preacher," wrote a third user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video:

Latest Videos