'Rape & murder is not injustice to girl, it's a test': Zakir Naik's shocker sparks outrage; WATCH viral video

In a recently surfaced video, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has sparked widespread outrage for his remarks regarding rape and murder, suggesting that perpetrators could be forgiven by Allah if they truly repent. The undated video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, features Naik discussing the conditions for forgiveness after committing heinous crimes, alongside a troubling interpretation of women's responsibility in instances of sexual violence.

During his discourse, Naik posits that even if an individual commits acts as severe as rape and murder, Allah can forgive them if they meet specific criteria: acknowledging their wrongdoing, immediately ceasing such behavior, ensuring it does not happen again, and sincerely seeking forgiveness.

Also read: 'Marry man with wife or become public property': Zakir Naik's advice to unmarried women sparks outrage (WATCH)

"If hypothetically you rape a girl and murder her and if the court of law in this world cannot prove and then you truly repent... will Allah forgive you and you say Allah will most probably forgive you... and you're right. If you've committed rape and murder and if you truly repent and ask for forgiveness... there are some criteria required for forgiveness. 1. You admit what you've done is wrong, 2. See to it that you stop it immediately, 3. See to it that you don't do it again, 4. You ask forgiveness from Allah," Naik said in the viral video.

"If all these criteria are fulfilled Allah will forgive you, even if you've committed rape, which is a sin, and if you have committed murder. It's a major sin, but if you truly repent, Allah will forgive you," he added.

However, his comments took a more controversial turn when he addressed the issue of accountability in cases of sexual violence. Naik suggested that women share some responsibility for their victimization, arguing that if a woman dresses provocatively, she bears some blame for attracting unwanted attention. He emphasized that while the rapist is responsible for their actions, women should adhere to Islamic guidelines regarding modesty to prevent such incidents.

"Coming to the second question that is this not injustice to the girl who was raped and murdered? I would say no because both the person who raped is undergoing a test in this world and the person who was raped is also undergoing a test. Allah has given guidelines to the woman that they should dress modestly, cover the body, only the face can be seen. If after giving all these guidance and hypothetically if that girl doesn't dress up modestly, she's dressed up immorally, which people get excited and the rape is done... who is to be blamed? The girl is to blame. That doesn't mean the boy has the right to rape. But besides the boy who committed the rape and murder, it is the girl who also has to follow the guidelines of the Quran. If she wore obscene clothes because of which the rape took place then she is responsible. But if she wore normal clothes and yet the rape takes place, then it is a test for the girl. If she was not following the guidelines to wear proper clothes, then she is to be blamed to attract the men to rape," Naik remarked.

The backlash against Naik's statements has been swift and fierce, with many condemning his views as not only deeply misogynistic but also as an attempt to shift blame from perpetrators to victims. Critics argue that his comments perpetuate a culture of victim-blaming that undermines the seriousness of sexual violence and fails to recognize the trauma experienced by victims.

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions, with many users expressing their disgust and disappointment. "The more you hear this man, the more you feel disgusted," noted one irked user on X.

Another added, "Indian Govt should ban all of his accounts on social media and remove all his videos. Rotten extremist mindset."

"The most despicable demented creature," remarked a third user.

A fourth user stated, "There should be a test for him as well."

Zakir Naik, currently residing in Malaysia, recently embarked on a nearly month-long visit to Pakistan last week. Known for his outlandish statements, last week Naik sparked a wave of outrage after making controversial remarks regarding the status of unmarried women on Pakistan soil.

Also read: Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

In a widely circulated video on X, Naik claimed that an unmarried woman cannot be respected in society. According to Naik, if there are no single men available, then such a woman would have to marry an already married man to be respected or face becoming what he referred to as "public property."

"There is no way an unmarried woman can be respected. So, they have two options. First option is to get married to a man who already has a wife or she will become a 'bazaari aurat'. She will become a public property. I don't have a better word. So if I present this scenario to an unmarried woman, any respectable woman will opt for the first option," Naik said in the viral video.

Latest Videos