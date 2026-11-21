Yamaha Motor has opened E-RIDE BASE in Yokohama, offering a unique experience linking e-bikes with the popular game Zenless Zone Zero. This initiative promotes the company's commitment to sustainable, clean, and safe mobility solutions.

Yamaha Motor Unveils New E-RIDE BASE in Yokohama

Yokohama [Japan], November 21 (ANI): In Yokohama City Minato Mirai area new entertaining spot of Yamaha Motor appeared. Yamaha new E-RIDE BASE has launched. Visitors can enjoy experience of matching e-bike and animation game “Zenless Zone Zero”. “Zenless Zone Zero” is a global famous roleplaying game. Yamaha Motor says, “You can feel like a hero.”

Last year Yamaha Motor cooperated to TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development). Special exhibition in the conference and E-RIDE BASE had gotten big fame. Sympathized African guests visited E-RIDE BASE. In next year Yokohama City will hold world conference of United Nations. Yamaha Motor will utilize this opportunity to introduce Yamaha policy. Yamaha Motor considers sustainable clean environment and safe bike riding. New launching of E-RIDE BASE may contribute to send its policy all over the world. (ANI)