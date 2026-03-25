The World Sindhi Congress held a protest in Geneva during the 61st UNHRC session to highlight alleged human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan, including land grabbing, water diversion, enforced disappearances, and forced religious conversions.

Members of the World Sindhi Congress staged a peaceful protest in Geneva on Wednesday, coinciding with the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, drawing attention to alleged human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan. The demonstration took place at Place des Nations, where participants gathered despite adverse weather conditions, holding placards and raising slogans calling for justice, protection of human rights, and international intervention.

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Allegations of Systematic Marginalisation

Speaking at the protest, Lakhu Luhana, Chairman of the World Sindhi Congress, said the group had come to Geneva to highlight the situation in Sindh on an international platform. He stated that despite harsh weather, protesters stood firm to convey their message to the global community.

Luhana alleged that Sindh and its people, with a history spanning thousands of years, are facing systematic marginalisation. He claimed that large tracts of land, amounting to millions of acres, have been taken under initiatives such as corporate farming and cantonment development.

He further alleged that a significant portion of water from the Indus River, which he described as vital to Sindh's existence, has been diverted, contributing to worsening living conditions. He also raised concerns about poverty, malnutrition, and hunger in the region, alleging that those who speak out are subjected to enforced disappearances and violence. According to him, the community is struggling for survival and is seeking international support to safeguard its people and heritage.

Concerns Over Forced Religious Conversions

Another speaker, Fisa Kalhoro, highlighted the issue of alleged forced religious conversions of Hindu girls in Sindh. She claimed that around a thousand such cases occur annually, with a majority involving Sindhi Hindu girls. Calling it a serious human rights violation, she urged immediate global attention and intervention.

Kalhoro further alleged that affected girls are often denied access to their families, and families are similarly prevented from reaching their daughters. She appealed to international human rights bodies to take cognisance of the issue and ensure protection for vulnerable communities.

Sideline Event Amplifies Concerns

Alongside the protest, an event was also organised on the sidelines, focusing on broader human rights concerns in Sindh and amplifying the voices of affected communities. (ANI)