    'Will wear it every day, until...': Elon Musk's promise to Israeli parent on receiving dog tag

    Elon Musk's visit to Israel not only underscored his support for the country during the conflict but also touched on broader issues such as combating anti-Semitism and discussing the security implications of artificial intelligence.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently visited Tel Aviv for a two-day trip, where he showed solidarity with Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. During a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and families of hostages, Musk received a symbolic dog tag from Malki, a parent whose child was allegedly held by Hamas in Gaza. The dog tag bore the engraving "our hearts are hostage in Gaza."

    Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH)

    The Israeli president's office shared a video of Musk meeting the families of hostages on social media. One parent, Rachel, shared a video of her son Hersh being abducted by Hamas, while Malki presented Musk with the poignant dog tag. In response, Musk pledged to wear the dog tag every day until all hostages held by Hamas are released, expressing his commitment to the cause.

    During the meeting, President Herzog urged Musk to play a significant role in combating anti-Semitism, citing concerns about anti-Semitic content on Musk's social media platform. Herzog emphasized the need to work together to address the issue, stating, "Unfortunately, we are inundated by anti-Semitism, which is Jew hatred. You have a huge role to play."

    While Musk did not address anti-Semitism in his video remarks released by Herzog's office, he commented on the influence of propaganda on Hamas militants. Musk noted that these individuals have been exposed to misinformation since childhood, leading them to endorse harmful beliefs. He remarked on the impact of false narratives, stating, "It's remarkable what humans are capable of if they're fed falsehoods, from when they are children; they will think that the murder of innocent people is a good thing."

    Also read: WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

    In addition to his meetings with President Herzog and the families of hostages, Musk also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Discussions with senior defense officials focused on the "security aspects of artificial intelligence." The Prime Minister's Office highlighted Musk's visit to an Israeli kibbutz destroyed during a previous attack by Hamas. The tour included briefings from local council leaders and representatives of the Israeli Defense Forces, providing Musk with insights into the impact of the attacks on the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Photographs taken shortly after the attack were shared during the visit.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
