'Should we seek India's help in Ukraine?' Pakistan embassy post mocks Imran Khan govt

It took an hour for Pakistan's foreign ministry to come up with a narrative claiming that the social media accounts of its embassy in Algeria had been hacked.

The Pakistan embassy in Algeria found itself in a diplomatically embarrassing situation its official handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram suggested seeking funds from India considering that Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine are using Indian flags to get evacuated from the war-torn country.

It took an hour for Pakistan's foreign ministry to come up with a narrative claiming that the social media accounts of its embassy in Algeria had been hacked. It stated that whatever had been posted on the social media platforms were not from its embassy.

Also Read: Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

The "hacked" social media post

The 'hacked' social media post from the Pakistan Embassy in Algeria read, "Embassies ordered to divert funds to Ukraine for evacuating Pakistani Nationals. Should we also start asking funds from India as Pakistan Nationals are using Indian flags to flee from Ukraine?"

The post further added that no Pakistani citizen has been evacuated and "nor did it (Pakistan government) have funds to pay salaries to its officials or to help nationals stranded in Ukraine."

Pakistan media clipping in post

As per the reports, over 2,000 Pakistani nationals are stranded in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The social media post was shared with a video clipping of a Pakistani news channel. In the video, it was heard that stranded Pakistani students were offered help by officials who asked them to raise pro-Pakistani slogans but were later abandoned.

Also Read: Pakistan embassy in Argentina slams PM Imran Khan, says 'diplomats cannot be blamed for failures

Posting controversial tweets is new normal for Pakistani embassies. Every time, Islamabad comes back and claims that the accounts were hacked.

Prior to this in December 2021, its embassy in Argentina posted an image of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials on its official Instagram account, calling for the substitution of leadership in Islamabad for the revival of the country's credibility and reliability.