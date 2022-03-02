  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Should we seek India's help in Ukraine?' Pakistan embassy post mocks Imran Khan govt

    It took an hour for Pakistan's foreign ministry to come up with a narrative claiming that the social media accounts of its embassy in Algeria had been hacked.

    Pakistan embassy post mocks own country; Islamabad parrots 'hacking' claim
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Pakistan embassy in Algeria found itself in a diplomatically embarrassing situation its official handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram suggested seeking funds from India considering that Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine are using Indian flags to get evacuated from the war-torn country. 

    It took an hour for Pakistan's foreign ministry to come up with a narrative claiming that the social media accounts of its embassy in Algeria had been hacked. It stated that whatever had been posted on the social media platforms were not from its embassy.   

    Also Read: Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

    The "hacked" social media post 

    The 'hacked' social media post from the Pakistan Embassy in Algeria read, "Embassies ordered to divert funds to Ukraine for evacuating Pakistani Nationals. Should we also start asking funds from India as Pakistan Nationals are using Indian flags to flee from Ukraine?"

    The post further added that no Pakistani citizen has been evacuated and "nor did it (Pakistan government) have funds to pay salaries to its officials or to help nationals stranded in Ukraine."

    Pakistan media clipping in post

    As per the reports, over 2,000 Pakistani nationals are stranded in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

    The social media post was shared with a video clipping of a Pakistani news channel. In the video, it was heard that stranded Pakistani students were offered help by officials who asked them to raise pro-Pakistani slogans but were later abandoned.

    Also Read: Pakistan embassy in Argentina slams PM Imran Khan, says 'diplomats cannot be blamed for failures

    Posting controversial tweets is new normal for Pakistani embassies. Every time, Islamabad comes back and claims that the accounts were hacked.

    Prior to this in December 2021, its embassy in Argentina posted an image of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials on its official Instagram account, calling for the substitution of leadership in Islamabad for the revival of the country's credibility and reliability.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 7:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World War III would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive: Russian Foreign Minister-dnm

    World War III would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive: Russian Foreign Minister

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players in Russian invasion hail them as heroes

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players; hail them as heroes

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine's Kherson-dnm

    Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine’s Kherson

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war says Ukraine President Zelenskyy gcw

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

    Ukraine war history is repeating says Zelenskyy recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar in Kyiv gcw

    'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    Recent Stories

    Second Indian student Chandan Jindal dies due to stroke in war-torn Ukraine-dnm

    Second Indian student Chandan Jindal dies due to stroke in war-torn Ukraine

    Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage drb

    Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

    football Ukraine war: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

    Ukraine war: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

    India biggest air exercise Vayu Shakti 2022 on March 7; PM to witness IAF firepower

    India's biggest air exercise Vayu Shakti-2022 on March 7; PM to witness IAF firepower

    How the new e-Bill system makes life easy for lakhs of Govt vendors

    New e-Bill system: Big step towards ease of doing business in India

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon