Why Pakistan PM Sharif prohibited use of red carpets

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed authorities to ban the use of red carpets at official events, reserving them exclusively for diplomatic receptions. Additionally, PM Shehbaz and federal cabinet members have decided to forgo their salaries and perks as part of a government austerity drive

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed authorities to prohibit the use of red carpets at official functions, as reported by ARY News. Expressing dissatisfaction with the common practice of laying out red carpets during visits of federal ministers and senior officials, the Prime Minister emphasized his stance on the matter.

The Cabinet Division confirmed that the ban on red carpets aligns with the Prime Minister's directives, as conveyed by ARY News. According to a notification issued, red carpets will now be exclusively reserved for diplomatic receptions.

In a recent development, PM Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet have collectively opted to forego their salaries and perks as part of the government's austerity drive. Last month, PM Shehbaz emphasized the critical importance of implementing austerity measures for the government's financial stability.

Furthermore, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had previously declined to accept his salary and perks, citing the economic challenges facing the nation, as reported by ARY News.

According to Dawn newspaper, Human Rights Watch (HRW) highlighted Pakistan's severe economic crisis in 2023, with soaring poverty, inflation, and unemployment rates. These challenges jeopardized the rights of millions of people to health, food, and a decent standard of living.

In its 'World Report 2024', spanning 740 pages and released on Friday, HRW reviewed human rights practices across more than 100 countries. The report noted that the International Monetary Fund's insistence on austerity and subsidy removal without adequate compensatory measures exacerbated hardships for low-income groups in Pakistan.

Additionally, Pakistan faced heightened vulnerability to climate change, experiencing warming rates significantly above the global average. This situation led to more frequent and intense extreme climate events, according to the HRW report.

