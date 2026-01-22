Palestine's envoy to India stated that European nations' rejection of Trump's 'Board of Peace' stems from political assessments, concerns about its legitimacy versus multilateral bodies like the UN, and existing tensions with the US President.

Commenting on reports that some European countries have declined invitations to join US President Donald Trump's proposed Board of Peace, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, said the decision reflects political assessments and broader concerns within Europe.

Responding to ANI's question on the reasons behind the rejection by certain European nations, Abu Shawesh said that these countries likely evaluated the initiative against existing multilateral frameworks before arriving at their conclusions. "The question is, why did they refuse it? I'm pretty sure that they have their Think Tank centres. They have their very sophisticated political analyser who analyse the Board of Peace and compare it to the old multilateral institutions such as United Nations, United Nations Security Council, United Nations Charter itself, and when they compare it from their point of view, they have their own concern regarding this. But aside, of course, the current sensitive issue between the Chair of the Board of the Peace Trump, and the vast majority of the European countries, so that they have their own opinion."

International Response and Legitimacy Concerns

The Ambassador's remarks come amid mixed international responses to the proposed Board of Peace, with several countries yet to clarify their position on participation. European governments have traditionally emphasised multilateralism and the primacy of institutions such as the United Nations in conflict resolution. While the US has projected the Board of Peace as a new platform for advancing global peace initiatives, questions remain over its structure, legitimacy, and relationship with existing international mechanisms.

Trump Criticises UN, Pitches 'Board of Peace'

Earlier, US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East. Addressing the press, Trump said, "US President Donald Trump says, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war." (ANI)