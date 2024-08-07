Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor picked by Kamala Harris to be Vice Presidential candidate?

    US Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday nominated  Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate as Vice-Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls. Know all about the candidate.

    US Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday nominated  Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate as Vice-Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls. As the first female vice president in US history, Harris is the daughter of immigrants who ascended through the political and law enforcement ranks in California. On Monday, she formally accepted the Democratic presidential candidacy, making history as the first woman of colour to head a major party ticket.

    Who is Tim Walz?

    Before winning the 2018 election to become the governor of Minnesota, Walz, a 60-year-old former teacher and member of the US Army National Guard, was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006 from a district that leans Republican. She served in that capacity for 12 years.

    In his role as governor, Walz has promoted a progressive agenda that includes extended paid leave for Minnesota workers, tax breaks for the middle class, free school lunches, and initiatives to combat climate change. In addition to his lengthy history of supporting women's reproductive rights, Walz showed signs of conservatism as a U.S. House representative for a rural area, supporting gun rights and safeguarding agricultural interests.

    After 24 years in the Army National Guard, Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005. Tim won his first election to the United States House of Representatives in 2006 and was re-elected for another five terms serving Minnesota’s First Congressional District in Southern Minnesota.

    As the State’s top executive, Walz mandated the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and signed a law making marital rape illegal. He presided over several years of budget surpluses in Minnesota on the road to his 2022 reelection.

    The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Kamala Harris’ political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and US Senator JD Vance, his vice presidential pick in the November polls.

