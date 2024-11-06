'Where is Kamala Harris?': Internet erupts after Donald Trump claims win as 47th US President, memes explode

Donald Trump on Wednesday declared victory as the 47th President of the United States, promising a “golden age” for America. As major networks, led by Fox News, projected Trump as the winner of the presidential race, the internet swiftly took to memes and speculation surrounding the silence from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who was notably absent from the spotlight as results poured in.

With races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm IST, Trump secured 267 electoral votes, just shy of the 270 needed to clinch victory, while Harris trailed with 224. Trump’s victory was virtually assured after he claimed Pennsylvania, with its decisive 19 electoral votes. Trump celebrated his comeback at Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida, flanked by his family and newly elected Vice President J.D. Vance.

“This will truly be a golden age for America. This is a magnificent victory that will also help us to make America great again," Trump said.

"This was a movement like nobody's ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," said the president-elect. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

As Trump reveled in his win, social media erupted with one burning question: “Where is Kamala Harris?”

Harris, who had been projected as a formidable challenger in key battlegrounds, canceled her planned election night speech, leaving supporters in suspense. 60-year-old Harris has not conceded defeat yet. “You won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow," Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said.

Here's a look how netizens reacted on X:

