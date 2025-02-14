Trump responds to question on Khalistani elements in US, WATCH what he said

During his US visit, PM Modi addressed security concerns, including Khalistani separatists. Trump avoided a direct response but highlighted US-India cooperation on crime. The issue remains a point of tension in bilateral ties.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United States. During PM Modi and US President Trump's joint press conference, Trump was asked about Sikh separatists in the United States, whom India considers security threats due to their demand for an independent Khalistan.

While Trump did not directly address the question, he emphasized India and the US's cooperation on tackling crime. Have a look at the video:

The issue of Sikh separatism has added strain to US-India relations since 2023, particularly after Washington charged a former Indian intelligence officer over an alleged plot to target a separatist leader in the US India has maintained that it is investigating the allegations.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to tackle organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers, and those threatening public and diplomatic security. Their discussions underscored India and the US's joint resolve to counter threats to their sovereignty and territorial integrity.



