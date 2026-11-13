Jensen Huang's 33-year tenure as Nvidia's CEO abruptly ended amid controversies over personal relationships, including allegations involving a Chinese businesswoman and a company executive. The company now faces a crucial transition period under interim CEO Colette Kress as it navigates the fast-growing AI industry.

Jensen Huang’s 33-year reign at Nvidia ended abruptly on November 12, after weeks of controversy over allegations about his personal relationships. A Bloomberg report detailing the final hours of his tenure has revealed how the company's once-dominant chief executive reportedly struggled to deal with the mounting pressure before stepping down.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it from a graphics chipmaker into a global leader in artificial intelligence, resigned as the company's president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has taken over as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

According to people familiar with the situation cited by Bloomberg, Huang appeared increasingly withdrawn during his final days. The executive, known for his intense involvement in the company's operations, reportedly began responding to colleagues with phrases such as "whatever" and "I don't care". He was also said to have been harshly critical of himself.

How Allegations Put Jensen Huang's Position Under Pressure?

The controversy centred on Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. The US government has not established that she was a spy.

Initially, Huang reportedly defended his association with Alice Huang, describing their interactions as normal professional dealings with Chinese customers and business executives.

However, the situation intensified on November 6, when the Financial Times reported, citing US officials, that the relationship was romantic.

Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, subsequently visited Huang at his home to question him about the allegations. According to Bloomberg's account, Huang admitted to the relationship during the conversation.

The development prompted concerns within the company's leadership. Nvidia announced an independent investigation on November 7, appointing the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to examine the matter.

Huang later wrote to employees, acknowledging his infidelity, apologising to his family and saying he would cooperate with the investigation.

Second Relationship Allegation Adds to the Crisis

The controversy escalated further on November 11, when The New York Times reported another alleged extramarital relationship involving Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare.

The fresh report added to the pressure on the company's leadership as it considered how to respond to the growing controversy.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia's directors held a remote meeting on November 11, with discussions continuing late into the night. Huang eventually decided to step down, bringing his three-decade leadership of the company to an end.

Nvidia announced the resignation the following day, November 12. The company did not publicly state a reason for his departure in its official announcement.

What Happens to Nvidia After Huang's Exit?

Huang’s departure is a major leadership change for Nvidia, a company he was deeply involved with on a day-to-day basis.

Bloomberg reported that about 60 executives were his direct reports. His management style involved close oversight of several aspects of the business, from chip development and corporate strategy to employee priorities and compensation.

The transition could be difficult for Nvidia, which has a highly centralized leadership structure, as it seeks to maintain its momentum in the fast-growing AI industry.

The company's board has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO and begun searching for a permanent replacement. Harvey C. Jones has also been appointed as the company's first-ever chairman of the board.

In its official announcement, Nvidia said it expected operations, customer commitments and its product roadmap to continue without interruption.

The company is scheduled to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, followed by an employee meeting led by Kress on November 18. For Nvidia, the immediate challenge will be to reassure employees, customers and investors that the company can continue its growth trajectory without the founder who led it for 33 years.